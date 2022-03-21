Members of the community are invited to meet the finalists in Yuma’s recruitment for its next fire chief.
The city will hold an open house 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.
The event will be an informal gathering. Residents will have opportunities to meet each finalist individually and ask them questions.
The candidates are seeking to replace Fire Chief Steve Irr, who is retiring after nearly 36 years with the Yuma Fire Department, the last seven of them as chief.