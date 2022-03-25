The community had a chance to quiz and get to know the two finalists for next chief of the Yuma Fire Department.
Michael Noonan and Christopher Riley are seeking to replace Fire Chief Steve Irr, who is retiring after nearly 36 years with the City of Yuma, the last seven of them as chief.
The city hosted an open house Wednesday afternoon at the Yuma Civic Center, with the goal of giving residents the opportunity to meet each finalist individually and ask them questions.
Acting Administrator Jay Simonton invited attendees to share their impressions of the candidates, which will be considered as part of the selection process.
MICHAEL NOONAN
Noonan has more than 30 years of experience managing large-scale firefighting and emergency services organizations. For 14 years he was with the Cal Fire Tuolumne – Calaveras Unit where he served in the roles of battalion chief, assistant fire chief and fire chief until his retirement in 2011.
As chief he directed a team of 400-plus firefighting professionals and managed an annual budget of $44 million. Most recently he was hired by the City of Sonora, California, to serve as interim fire chief and help reorganize the fire department and assist in the recruitment of a new chief.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in management and organizational development and is credentialed as a chief fire officer.
Noonan shared why he is interested in coming to Yuma. He explained that not only does he love the desert, but his wife’s family is nearby in Southern California.
After retiring to finish raising his children and take care of his elderly parents, he’s “itching” to get back to full-time fire service.
“I finished a chapter in my life when I took care of my parents until they passed away,” Noonan said.
“It’s time to come back to work,” Noonan added. “I’m looking forward to reengaging in the fire service and mentoring the fine people in Yuma. This geographic area in Yuma fits real well with our needs right now in this chapter of our life.”
Asked what Yuma residents should know about him, Noonan said, “What you see is what you get. I’m a man of integrity. I believe in letting each other know what our expectations are for the fire service and the community’s needs are of the fire service.”
CHRISTOPHER RILEY
Riley has 40 years of fire service experience working in metropolitan and urban fire departments throughout Colorado and California. He served as the fire chief in Pueblo, Colorado, for seven years and then as the fire chief for Colorado Springs, Colorado, for three years before retiring in 2016 where he managed a $65 million budget and a staff of 424 sworn members.
He has since worked as a public safety consultant and volunteered with the Institute of Fire Engineers.
He holds a master’s degree in emergency services administration and is a credentialed chief fire officer.
Riley also wants to come out of retirement and return to full-time fire service. He explained why he’s seeking the Yuma position.
“I’m looking to become a full-time fire chief, and Yuma attracted me on paper with the fact that it’s an accredited fire agency. I’ve worked in a similar fire agency,” he said.
“I’ve got a little over 40 years in the fire service working in various agencies. I’ve got a lot of experience and been through a lot of projects that have helped the fire departments I’ve worked for, and whether or not they would apply here is yet to be known,” he added.
He noted that his priority is “looking for ways to make the community and the fire department as safe as possible.”
He would like residents to know that he’s “driven to be professional and safe and deliver the best customer service to the citizens. Those are some of my core values.”
Deputy City Administrator Jenn Reichelt noted that the city will consider the results of the interviews and comments received as part of the open house.
“Jay will make a final decision on a possible offer to the top candidate within the next several days,” she said.