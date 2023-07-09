Several residents raised objections to a proposed 239-lot subdivision on the northwest corner of 32nd Street and Avenue C, and although some members of the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission expressed their own reservations, the preliminary plat received unanimous approval.
Most of the concerns centered on traffic, especially during pick up and drop off times at Crane Middle School.
Ultimately, the commission approved the preliminary plat for the Barkley Ranch Units No. 8, 9 and 10, as requested by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Ranch 800 LLC.
Plans call for dividing the 58-acre subdivision into 239 residential lots ranging in size from 6,000 square feet to 14,685 square feet. The subdivision will have landscaping, turn lanes, sidewalks and lighting along 32nd Street and a 6-foot tall wall surrounding the development.
The sizes of the single-story homes will range between 1,300 and 1,500 square feet and will likely start at $350,000. Construction will start this fall.
Erika Peterson, associate planner, noted that city staff received comments during an earlier neighborhood meeting and later emails with more questions and concerns. A concern raised by residents at the neighborhood meeting was the number of entrances and a lack of bike lanes.
Due to the traffic concerns, Vice Chair Lori Arney asked if a traffic study would be conducted. Jerry Anaya, engineering manager, explained that a traffic study was completed in 2006 for a previous subdivision that was much more “intense” and accepted by the city since this proposed development is smaller.
However, Arney noted that 2006 was a “long time ago” and the area has seen a lot of development since then.
“We determined the traffic study was valid,” Anaya replied.
Chairman Chris Hamel expressed concerns with the two entrances in and out of the subdivision. “We’ve heard the phrase ‘this is a small development,’ which may seem to be, but not for the people around it,” he said.
“I have some concern with that just because two (entrances) going off the same roadway and the school being there, I don’t get a warm fuzzy immediately. I concur with some of the comments that I was reading earlier,” Hamel added.
Anaya noted that the city has future plans to improve the road from Avenue C to Avenue D.
During the public hearing, Robert Mitchell pointed out the condition of 32nd Street. “It’s barely drivable. It’s in horrendous condition,” he said.
Mark Siemens said he opposed the subdivision due to traffic, proposed density and potential negative impact to property values. “Traffic on 32nd is already somewhat of a problem. It’s at or near capacity and somewhat congested at times. It is difficult for us to exit our property in Rancho Way particularly westbound. Adding 239 homes will only make this problem worse,” he said.
Showing a photo of backed-up traffic, Siemens added: “There’s also a problem with traffic congestion during school pickup and dropping at Crane Middle School. The picture presented illustrates this problem. Oftentimes traffic is backed up all the way to the fire station, sometimes even all the way to Avenue C. Adding access roads to and from the subdivision only on 32nd Street will compound this problem and be highly prone to accidents, both vehicle and pedestrian.”
He suggested providing access to the property off of Avenue C by putting a roadway over the canal. He also noted that a new traffic study needs to be done.
Siemens asked that the developer stick to a plat originally approved in 2006 which had 161 lots and bike lanes. In response, Christopher Robins, a representative for the developer, said that site plans often change and the plans drawn up in 2006 no longer work.
Susan Cullen, speaking for Jeff Tatar who couldn’t be at the hearing, suggested a walkway from the neighborhood to the junior high school and then to the elementary school. She called 32nd Street “a stinking raceway,” especially during school pick up and drop off times.
“You’re gonna end up with kids hit. It just needs to have some type of way for the kids to get to school,” she said.
“Sometimes it takes me 5 to 10 minutes to get out of my neighborhood at 7:30 in the morning. And there’s so much farm traffic, there’s so much traffic from the Berkley Ranch area and neighborhoods farther on down there,” Cullen added.
She also bemoaned the lack of green space in the development.
Robins noted that the school traffic usually only occurs 15 or 20 minutes in the morning and the afternoon again. “It’s unfortunate this development is next to it. We’ve done our best to account for that. During the rezoning process, we made some concessions to change the layout to address some of the neighborhood concerns. Even more recently, we relocated the roadway subdivision further east away from the schools,” he said.
As for green space, Robins noted that it’s become more difficult to grow grass in retention basins due to soils and high groundwater.
Hamel said he liked the ideas of a neighborhood walkway, but the developer wouldn’t be able to build a path across the schools and through private residential property.
He reiterated that his biggest problem is the two entrances off 32nd Street. “That’s my big sticking point,” Hamel said. “Right in, right out sounds great on paper. In reality, they don’t work because, I see it time and time again, traffic coming out of a subdivision is not going to go right. They want to go left. They’re gonna jump across traffic. They do it all the time.”
As for school traffic, Hamel noted that it might be only for limited periods of time, but it’s also when residents will be going to and from work.
“I would be more comfortable if you would have looked at taking two or three lots out of the east side of the subdivision and coming in off of Avenue C. That would have given us some relief for some other roadway and not where it’s all backed up in there,” Hamel said.
Commissioner John Mahon said he thought it would be better to add traffic on 32nd rather than Avenue C. Robins noted that a 2022 daily traffic count found Avenue C had 6,551 vehicles and 32nd Street had 6,950 vehicles.
While traffic was a “pain,” Mahon said, “Yuma needs housing, Yuma needs availability to have some of these smaller lots. Not every resident in Yuma wants a 15,000-square-foot lot and has a 3.5 person family. I’m sure they’ve done a market study on this and there’s a need for it.”
Hamel thanked the developer for listening to the concerns of residents. He read a comment from the public: “We’d like to begin by saying that we do appreciate that the development took our numerous homeowner comments and concerns into consideration and made changes to the project.”
He also praised the commissioners for their input. “Where I may look at one thing from my perspective, as I look at Avenue C as a problem, my fellow commissioner looks at 32nd Street, those entrances. That’s the reason why we have a group of people on here to look at all those different concerns.”