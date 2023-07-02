Concerns for the district’s financial position have been shared by the Yuma County School Superintendent’s office, the Yuma County Treasurer and members of Antelope Union High School District’s (AUHSD) immediate community.
During the call to the public at the Arizona State Board of Education’s June meeting, Mohawk Valley Elementary School District Superintendent Shanna Johnson shared that she’s held concerns about Antelope Union for a considerable time and detailed a history of reaching out to members of the district since 2018.
“I expressed … that there were glaring concerns about the school culture and lack of academic rigor and now even more concerning was the state of the school district’s finances,” she said. “Recently, I spent time reviewing the last two years of Antelope Union High School Board minutes and agendas and read through the Attorney General’s report and letters that have been published in the last few years.
“My level of concern dramatically escalated after reviewing these documents. I highly suspected things were not being managed but I really had no idea it was this bad. I am sick that our high school is being this poorly managed. There has been a lack of transparency by the Antelope superintendent and the Antelope school board. I could share so many specific concerns. I have kept documentation of others’ concerns through the last few years.
“… I am so sad for the children and students of our community. It is clear to me that the State Board of Education must take formal action against Antelope Union High School. Unfortunately as the children who will lose, I hope that whatever actions must be taken, students are kept in the focus.”
Apart from the fiscal concerns, Antelope community members have expressed concerns about transparency. AUHSD Superintendent Gregory Copeland stated that there’s transparency and open communication in the district and is working to ensure better communication with its newest governing board member.
That AUHSD governing board member, Jared Osborn, told AZSBE that there were no special meetings on the issue since he began in January 2023. Looking through AUHSD governing board meeting minutes from July 2022 through May 2023, few items reference discussion or action regarding the budget.
The first mention is from Oct. 11, 2022, during the annual financial report, where “(AUHSD Business Manager Aaron) Whittle also mentioned that the District was completely out of debt.” On Dec. 5, 2022, Copeland mentioned that “Mr. Whittle has gone through and eliminated balances that were sitting in the district’s books for 10 plus years.”
Finally, on May 8, 2023, during a call to the public, Mrs. Nydia Monge “mentioned she was concerned with the report that came out from the auditor general’s office. She also mentioned change needed to happen in the district.”
Later in that meeting, the minutes note that Whittle gave a presentation explaining the most recent budget revision and “mentioned that once everything is done, the District would come under budget.”
At the state board’s June meeting, AZSBE board member Karla Phillips-Krivickas asked Copeland for “a flavor for the conversation at school board meetings.”
“I’m assuming or hoping you’ve had lots of special meetings and discussions because I’m kind of surprised that they’re not here and that we didn’t receive any documentation from them. It’s kind of the heart of local control, right? I mean, the statutes are really clear that they’re (the governing board) in charge of the budget.”
Yuma County School Superintendent Tom Hurt affirmed this, pointing out that the Arizona School Boards Association’s booklet states board members’ duties include “providing guidance in the development of the budget to ensure funding needed to meet board established goals, approving the budget, monitoring the budget.”
Hurt echoed the sentiment that there hadn’t been enough communication. When offering help to AUHSD, he had been told that the district would get back to him but hadn’t. He referenced setting up a meeting with board personnel to discuss the debt issue which ended with the individual not showing up. It wasn’t until Osborn showed up to the office as a citizen on his own initiative that Hurt was able to relay the gravity of the situation.
“[Valenzuela] showed him the documentation,” Hurt said. “She showed him the aggregate of five years and he almost seriously started crying, so upset. He was very emotional. He got tears in his eyes, ‘You’ve gotta be serious,’ he said. ‘We didn’t know anything about this.’”
“That school means a lot to these people,” Valenzuela said. “... “We don’t want this for our community but even the Department of Education didn’t see another way out.”
Hurt also commented that AZSBE board member Dr. Jacqui Clay asked him if he had done anything to help the district. His office doesn’t tell school districts how to spend their money but according to Arizona revised statutes, part of his duty is to help superintendents manage budgets.
“So we tried to help them,” he said. “We set up a meeting with our attorney, the county attorney, their attorney, Mr. Copeland, Aaron Whittle, the county treasurer, Elizabeth and myself. Their attorney did not realize the financial situation of the district and they started talking about Agua Caliente, the tax situation which was litigated years ago and solved years ago. And so their attorney stopped the meeting. That was it. That’s when we tried to help them.”
Ultimately when answering AZSBE board members, both Hurt and Yuma County Treasurer Angela Moreno confirmed efforts were made to work with the district but it wasn’t enough.
“We’ve dealt with them on emails constantly and personally, I don’t know how you’re gonna resolve a million dollar deficit and you have a $2.3 million budget,” Hurt told Dr. Clay. “I don’t know how to do that and that’s why we’re here today. Because if you’re going to pay anywhere from $75,000 to $100,000 in interest to the county (in a year) then that is money that you’re going to have to add on to try to pay this deficit back. So that’s kind of where we are. And everybody has tried to work together but this is a big problem for a small district.”
Now that AZSBE has voted to place AUHSD into receivership, a receiver from J.S. Held LLC will be conducting a full review and investigation of the district’s finances. Per A.R.S. 15-103, the receiver will come up with a financial improvement plan and budget to “eliminate any continued gross financial mismanagement and achieve financial solvency.” The report including the details of the receiver’s plan will be submitted to AZSBE within 120 days of the appointment.
Chuck Essigs, director of governmental relations for the Arizona Association of School Business Officials, explained that a receiver is appointed when a district’s finances get to a point where “it’s so difficult, it’s almost impossible for them without external help to get back in line, that’s when they put a district into receivership.”
“And what it is, they rehab,” he added. “They hire someone who now is in charge, who controls the district. They now are in charge of running that district.”
Receivership can “be very, very painful,” Essigs said. A.R.S. 15-103 gives receivers the authority to override district superintendent and governing board decisions, place on extended leave, suspend or terminate the superintendent and CFO, authorize pupils to transfer from one district to another and cancel and renegotiate contracts among other things. The statute’s list does not mean the receiver will necessarily take such measures but they’re within the scope of possibility.