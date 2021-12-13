The last time Amy Gill appeared before the Yuma City Council, her dad Steve Shadle was beside her, fighting for the same cause.
Her dad has since passed away, but Gill is back again fighting against a rezoning request which she fears will add more traffic to the area of Avenue B and 16th Street.
The rezoning request that raised strong objections from neighbors will come before the council for a final decision on Wednesday.
The proposed ordinance, which was first introduced Nov. 17, would rezone a portion of 5.8 acres located at 1421 S. Avenue B from the Medium Density Residential/Planned Unit Development to the Medium Density Residential District and another portion to the High Density Residential District.
The owner intends to market the property to apartment developers. The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 3-2 to recommend denial of the rezoning, citing traffic concerns and a lack of egress and ingress, among other issues.
At the Nov. 17 meeting, an emotional Gill reminded the council that the last time she appeared before them was in 2018 with her dad, Steve Shadle, by her side. Both of Gill’s parents passed away in 2020. At that time, neighbors opposed a request to rezone adjacent property, located at 1451 S. Avenue B, from agriculture to high density residential.
The neighbors cited the same concerns, including traffic congestion and the density that a potential apartment complex would bring. Nevertheless, the council approved the rezoning, noting that the new rezoning complies with the city’s general plan, which calls for high-density residential development in that area.
In response, Gill and other residents, calling themselves Avenue B Citizens Advisory Group, submitted a referendum petition asking that the decision be put to a citizen vote. However, the referendum came to a standstill when it did not have the required signatures.
The adjacent property is now being developed into apartments, and there is talk that this property might be sold to the neighboring project for additional apartments.
The council later unanimously approved a request to change the land use designation of the property at 1421 S. Avenue B from medium density residential to high density residential with the exception of the north 100 feet, which will remain medium density residential. The compromise came from Barry Olsen, representative for South Avenue B LLC, who suggested a transition buffer to appease neighbors.
Gill said the city promised that it would keep the group and other residents in the loop, but that they were not notified of the latest rezoning request. She said that their opposition is not a case of “not in my backyard.” Rather, she added, it’s the opposite: “We care about our backyard … We stand with the Planning and Zoning decision to not approve these changes.”
Jeanne Vatterott-Gale also expressed her concerns with public safety access and traffic congestion, noting that the area is surrounded by several subdivisions and trailer parks with single points of entry and streets with limited access in certain places because of the canal.
She acknowledged that the city needs more apartments, but she pointed out that there are already several apartment complexes along Avenue B. Another location would be better suited, she said.
Branden Freeman, a planning and zoning commissioner, spoke in support of the rezoning request. He clarified that the commission did not vote unanimously to deny recommendation of the request. Freeman and Chairman Chris Hamel were in support of the request.
He pointed out that the land use designation of this property already conforms to the general plan and now the applicant wants to apply the use already approved by the council in 2018.
In addition, Freeman said, if the property rezoning does not go through, the owner might not be able to sell the property to the neighboring apartment development. There is a need for housing in Yuma and such a project would be a great benefit to the community, he added.
The potential development could contain between 65 and 99 residential units based on the density allowed in the general plan.