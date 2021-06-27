Even before holding a public hearing on proposed solid waste transfer site fees, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors is already receiving pushback from residents.
“I’ve received probably phone calls from everybody that lives in the North Gila Valley, strongly opposed to any type of implementation of a fee schedule and insisting that it should just be a service that the county provides,” Supervisor Jonathan Lines said.
“I got some too,” Supervisors Lynne Pancrazi added.
Chairman Tony Reyes noted that is the reason they would be holding a hearing, so they could gather comments from the public before they made a decision.
Lines said he wanted to go on record.
The supervisors set 9 a.m. July 19 as the time and date for a hearing to accept public comment on a proposal to start charging fees for use of the transfer sites, which have always been free of charge. Yuma County is the only one in the state that offers free disposal of solid waste.
After two years of operating in the red, the county is considering charging fees as a way to meet budgetary challenges with operating the sites, from where the county transfers trash dropped off by residents to landfills.
The shortfall is due to rising costs and more trash being dropped off, according to Joshua Scott, director of public works. The majority of waste dropped off at the transfer sites is household trash. Projections indicate that even more customers with more-than-double the trash will use the transfer stations in the next 10 years, causing the deficit to increase.
On May 3, the Public Works Department presented information regarding the handling and disposal costs associated with various waste streams and suggested that fees might offset costs.
Staff presented proposals for fees by waste type and a blended fee for all waste types. The waste-type fee proposal calls for charging $6 per load for household waste, which would cover the county’s disposal cost of $547,794; $5 per load for rocks and concrete, covering the disposal cost of $17,918; $9 per load for green waste, covering the disposal cost of $29,638; and $1 per appliance, covering the disposal cost of $1,669.
The proposed blended fee is $6 per load or appliance.
The supervisors have also discussed charging a small convenience fee per vehicle as a way to reduce, but not completely eliminate, the deficit, which was $85,355 in 2019/20.
This fiscal year ending July 31, the county expects about 71,500 customers and the transfer of 18.1 million pounds to the landfill. The county projects a car count of 106,000 and 29.5 million pounds of trash in the next 10 years.
Scott initially proposed three options to reduce the shortfall: reduce services, increase funding from the general fund or charge customers a fee, which has the potential for a self-sustainable operation. With a fee, only users would pay for the use of the service vs. having it subsidized by all taxpayers.
The supervisors nixed the reduction of services, noting that taxpayers have come to expect that service. They agreed that charging a small convenience fee would be the most acceptable option.
The supervisors worry that fees will result in more trash being illegally dumped in the desert. However, Reyes previously explained that the county originally opened the transfer stations as a way to stop illegal dumping, but it continues even though the service is free.
The county has four sites, staffed by the six technicians, located in North Gila Valley, Wellton, Tacna and Dateland. North Gila, the main transfer site, accepts household trash, green waste, appliances, batteries, electronics waste, rocks and concrete, tires and metals. North Gila also has a waste tire facility; the county took in 140,000 tires last year.
Yuma County transfers the trash to landfills and currently pays $220,256 in disposal fees. It expects the cost to go up to $486,765 by 2030/31, not counting handling and hauling costs.
Other than household trash, much of the bulk of the dropped-off trash is green waste such as tree and plant cuttings and trimmings.
One problem is telling the difference between residential and commercial contractors who dump green waste, construction materials, rocks, concrete, decorative tiles, etc., at the transfer site to avoid paying at the commercial landfill.
In addition, the number of appliances received each year keeps going up. The county tries to redirect appliances to recyclers who pay for appliances. Residents can also get credit for returned batteries at certain stores.