Two adults and two dogs were able to safely evacuate after a fire broke out Tuesday morning in the duplex they lived in.
Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert said firefighters were called to the 800 block of Elast 24th Place at approximately 11:24 a.m. and found light smoke coming from a home.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and confirmed that it had not spread into attic areas of the home or the other side of the duplex.
The fire was found to have originated near the ceiling ventilation fan in the laundry room, with burning material dropping down into an open washing machine.
“Fire damage was contained to the laundry room,” Erfert said.
The American Red Cross was called to assist the residents of the duplex. It was not known, however, if they were going to immediately reoccupy the home.
Erfert said that only one side of the duplex was affected by the fire.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.