A Yuma restaurant has asked the city for permission to place a temporary drive-thru kiosk in response to COVID-19.
The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will consider the request by the owners of the Chile Pepper for a conditional use permit to allow the temporary structure. The city’s zoning code requires a permit for a drive-thru facility.
Dahl, Robins and Associates, the firm that submitted the application on behalf of B&G’s Family LTD Partnership, said the restaurant wants to place the drive-thru kiosk in the Limited Commercial District on the western parcel of the properties located at 1030 W. 24th St., Units A, B, C, D and G.
In other action, the commission will also consider a request by N. Bruce Jacobson, on behalf of Palm Shadows of Yuma, for a conditional use permit to allow an industrial use within 600 feet of a residential area in the Light Industrial/Infill Overlay District. The properties are located at 1100 and 1130 S. Maple Ave.
This property has historically been used as packing facilities for citrus growers, storage and for railroad deliveries of agricultural products, lumber and fertilizers. Currently, the properties feature several vacant metal buildings, a vacant office building at the front of the property, a vacant mobile home at the northwest corner and a single-family residence.
The buildings on the property are in failing condition, many of which will need to be demolished. Property owners intend to demolish the buildings within the next five years, according to a staff report.
They are proposing to continue the past uses of railroad deliveries and storage of lumber, with the expanded storage of appliances and other building materials. The products delivered and stored on the properties will only be for the property owners, as it pertains to their construction companies and will not be open to the public, staff stated.
Another agenda item is a request by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Barkley Limited Partnership, for approval of the preliminary plat for the Livingston Ranch Units No. 3 and 4 Subdivision. Plans call for dividing the 65.3-acre subdivision into 176 residential lots, ranging in size from 7,395 square feet to 19,451 square feet. The property is located near the northwest and northeast corner of 36th Street and the Avenue B½ alignment.
To view the complete agenda, go to https://tinyurl.com/y2c9q4wf.
The meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers. Due to COVID-19, the chambers have limited public access. Citizens wishing to make public comment regarding any item listed on the agenda are strongly encouraged to provide their comments by email to address planning@yumaaz.gov no later than 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
The meeting can be viewed live on City Channels 72 or 73 and streamed live on the city website: www.yumaaz.gov. In addition, a recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.