Restriction on non-essential border crossings remains in place

SAN LUIS, Ariz. — The port of entry here and elsewhere on the border will remain closed to non-essential travel between the United States and Mexico at least until July 21.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday the restriction first put in place on March 21 as part of efforts to contain COVID-19 is being extended for a third time
“The Department of Homeland Security will ensure that the measures taken at our borders will protect America from all threats, including threats against the health and safety of our citizens,” acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement.
“Based on the success of the existing restrictions and the emergence of additional global COVID-19 hotspots, the Department will continue to limit non-essential travel at our land ports of entry with Canada and Mexico. This extension protects Americans while keeping essential trade and travel flowing as we reopen the American economy.”
In March, the United States, Mexico and Canada agreed to restrict non-essential border crossings between the three nations. The restriction was put in place for 30 days, then extended April 20 and May 19.
Mexico’s Foreign Relations Ministry also announced the latest extension on Twitter that the restriction had been extended another month.
As part of the restriction, Mexico’s customs service has shortened the hours of essential travel through the port of entry into San Luis Rio Colorado from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the port into San Luis Rio Colorado was open around the clock.