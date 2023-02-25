The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has announced the passing of one of its retired K-9 officers.
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has announced the passing of one of its retired K-9 officers.
Raico passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 17, with his handler Sgt. Stephanie Malone by his side.
“I could not have asked for a more loyal partner or better friend,” Malone said. “I would say he had a very successful career.”
Bought and trained with donations from the community, Raico served at YPD for six years until his retirement on Oct. 3, 2019.
In May of 2013, Malone asked the Fraternal Order of Police Yuma Lodge 24 to assist her with raising money from the community to purchase another canine.
Once she was given the go-ahead, Malone spearheaded the fundraising and solicited all the donations by herself from businesses and the community.
The first person she spoke to about the situation, without hesitation, wrote her a $500 check.
By Aug. 7, 2013, Malone had raised more than $15,000 in donations.
Raico was purchased for $10,368, with some of the remaining funds used to buy some canine equipment and first-aid kits and to pay some vet bills.
“He was definitely the community’s K-9,” she said.
A Dutch Shepherd, Raico was purchased from Holland in August 2013 and was the fifth dog in the YPD’s K9 Division.
Like all other YPD canines he was also dual trained in narcotics detection and as a patrol dog, meaning he was able to sniff for drugs and assist officers with law enforcement tasks.
Malone said Raico had an amazing six-year career, and even took a bite out of crime on only his second day on the job.
Raico and Malone were called to the scene of a traffic stop that day and he alerted to the presence of drugs. When officers searched the vehicle, they found four ounces of methamphetamine and an AK-47.
Raico was later injured in the line of duty once in August of 2017 while apprehending a suspected car thief.
The suspect, after being stopped by police, ran into an apartment and hid in an air conditioning duct.
After refusing to obey commands to come out, Raico was sent inside the duct and sustained a cut that required treatment by a veterinarian.
Raico’s effort to keep the community safe included hundreds of arrests, as well as narcotics, weapons and cash seizures.
“My husband Steve, who is the administrator for the Arizona Department of Corrections canine program, said it the best when he told me that this dog was made for me,” Malone said.
Although it took some time, Malone said Raico eventually settled into his retirement, which he spent helping the Malones raise two Great Dane puppies.
“He would still get excited whenever he saw me in full uniform,” Malone said. “He eventually realized that he wasn’t going with me.”
However, she added that Raico also quickly figured out what a doggie bed was, and how nice and warm it was when it was by the fireplace.
