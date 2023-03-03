The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) is mourning the loss of retired Fire Chief Phillip Cano, who passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday.
“Chief Cano’s leadership and service to this community will never be forgotten, and we want to extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends,” YFD said in a statement.
He served with YFD for 32 years, from March of 1957 until September of 1989, working his way through the ranks from rookie to engineer, captain, battalion chief, deputy chief and finally chief.
Yuma Fire Station #5, located at 6490 E. 26th St., was built in February 1999, and is dedicated in his honor.
According to YFD, Cano lead by example and his style of leadership could have served as the basis for the city’s core values at the time: honesty, integrity, excellence, customer service, openness and teamwork, and forward-thinking.
“Chief Cano exemplified the phrase ‘An Officer and a Gentleman,’” the YFD statement included. “Thank you, Chief Cano, for your leadership and service.”
YFD also shared that Cano was instrumental in the development of the Critical Incident Stress Debriefing Team, and the reserve firefighter program.
He is also credited with establishing the department’s first certified emergency paramedics ambulance known as Rescue One. The implementation of the Yuma County’s Enhanced 9-1-1 System also occurred during his tenure as fire chief.
Cano was the engineer of the ladder truck that responded to the now-infamous 1950s fire at Yuma’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
He was also a veteran of the Korean conflict, serving in the Philippines, a member of the Yuma Bushmasters, and was a past president of the Arizona Fire Chiefs Association.