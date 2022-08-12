A second trial date was set Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court for the man charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in a motel parking lot nearly two years ago.
Another four-week trial for Izak Lucero will begin on Sept. 27, after his first trial earlier this year ended in a mistrial because jurors could not reach a unanimous decision on all of the charges.
The jury deliberated for less than a day before reaching its conclusion.
Lucero was represented by attorney Wm. Michael Smith at his first trial, but the case has since been reassigned to Zachery Dumyhan of the Yuma County Legal Defender’s Office.
Lucero has been charged with first-degree murder, misconduct involving weapons, aggravated assault, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a dangerous drug.
He is accused of killing 21-year-old Luis Delgadillo. Lucero remains in custody at the Yuma County Adult Detention Facility on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, who is presiding over the case, also scheduled a final pretrial conference for 3 p.m. on Sept. 15.
At approximately 10:48 p.m. Aug. 22, 2020, Yuma police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Econo Lodge Motel at 2151 S. 4th Ave.
Upon arrival, officers found Delgadillo, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man, who had been shot once, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
Lucero was arrested the following week after Yuma police were involved in a vehicle pursuit with a car occupied by three individuals.
The vehicle eventually stopped in the 1400 block of South 41st Avenue and all three occupants fled from the area on foot. All three were apprehended with the assistance of Yuma Sector Border Patrol.