A second trial date was set Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court for the man charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in a motel parking lot nearly two years ago.

Another four-week trial for Izak Lucero will begin on Sept. 27, after his first trial earlier this year ended in a mistrial because jurors could not reach a unanimous decision on all of the charges.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you