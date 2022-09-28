Jury selection got underway Tuesday morning in Yuma County Superior Court for the man charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in a motel parking lot just over two years ago.
After a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on all the charges during a four-week trial in April, Izak Lucero is being tried a second time in the death of 21-year-old Luis Delgado, who was shot multiple times at the Econo Lodge Motel.
Lucero has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, narcotic drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of dangerous drugs.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County Adult Detention Facility on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, who also presided over Lucero’s April trial, had to declare a mistrial after receiving a note from the jury indicating that they could not come to an agreement.
The trial began on April 5 and the jury deliberated for less than an hour after getting the case.
At approximately 10:48 p.m. Aug. 22, 2020, Yuma police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Econo Lodge Motel at 2151 S. 4th Ave.
Upon arrival, officers found Delgadillo, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man, who had been shot once, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
Lucero was arrested the following week after Yuma police were involved in a vehicle pursuit with a car occupied by three individuals.
The vehicle eventually stopped in the 1400 block of South 41st Avenue and all three occupants fled from the area on foot. All three were apprehended with the assistance of Yuma Sector Border Patrol.