The man being retried in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in a motel parking lot just over two years ago abruptly changed his plea to guilty.
On Friday morning, during the second day of 26-year-old Izak Lucero’s trial, the prosecution extended him a plea offer, which he accepted.
The plea was to a charge of second-degree murder and stipulated that he receive a prison sentence ranging from 14 to 16 years.
A change-of-plea hearing was held later that same day in which Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson went over the details of the plea to make sure Lucero fully understood the agreement.
Nelson also scheduled Lucero to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 4.
Lucero had been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Luis Delgadillo in August 2020 at the Econo Lodge Motel in Yuma.
He was also facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, narcotic drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of dangerous drugs. He was represented by attorney Zachery Dumyahn of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office.
Nelson had to declare a mistrial at Lucero’s initial trial in April after receiving a note from the jury indicating that they could not come to an agreement on one of the charges.
The 12-person jury deliberated for less than an hour after getting the case.
At approximately 10:48 p.m. Aug. 22, 2020, Yuma police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Econo Lodge Motel at 2151 S. 4th Ave.
Officers found Delgadillo, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man, who had been shot once, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
Lucero was arrested the following week after Yuma police were involved in a vehicle pursuit with a car occupied by three individuals.
The vehicle eventually stopped in the 1400 block of South 41st Avenue and all three occupants fled from the area on foot. All three were apprehended with the assistance of Yuma Sector Border Patrol.