arson reward
Up to $31,000 in reward money is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible for setting six unsolved arson fires over the past two years, including this one from June 2021 in which three partially built homes were destroyed in the 6500 block of 32nd Lane.

 YUMA SUN FILE PHOTO

Up to $31,000 in reward money is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible for setting six unsolved arson fires over the past two years.

“The hope is to develop new leads and find the person or persons who committed the arson,” said Sgt. Lori Franklin, of the Yuma Police Department.

