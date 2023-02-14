Up to $31,000 in reward money is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible for setting six unsolved arson fires over the past two years.
“The hope is to develop new leads and find the person or persons who committed the arson,” said Sgt. Lori Franklin, of the Yuma Police Department.
The Yuma Police Department is currently investigating four arson cases involving buildings under construction that were set in 2021, with the first one being on April 7 in the 700 block of 21st Avenue.
This was at an apartment complex and all three of the apartments were destroyed.
The second case happened in June in the 6500 block of 32nd Lane. This involved three homes that were being built and all three of them were destroyed.
The third case also happened in June when an under-construction commercial building was set on fire on the 18th. The building frame was completely destroyed.
YPD’s final case happened on Oct. 16 in the 3300 block of South Avenue 8E. This was a residential structure in the process of being built, and it too was completely destroyed.
“If there is something in common, they all appear connected because they were all in the process of being built,” Sgt. Franklin said. “They were all under construction.”
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating an arson case dating back to June 12, 2022, in the 10200 block of South Orion Avenue.
The target was three residential structures under construction, all of which were completely destroyed as well.
The Yuma Southwest Contractors Association, Elliot Homes and the Arizona Advisory Committee on Arson Prevention and the Arizona Chapter of International Assn. of Arson Investigators are each putting up $10,000 in hopes of generating new leads.
The remaining $1,000 is being offered by 78-Crime.
Anyone with any information in reference to any of these fires is encouraged to contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 783-4427.