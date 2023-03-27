The developers of a proposed residential project at 24th Street and Avenue 9E are not giving up, even though voters nixed it in a referendum.
The applicant is requesting rezoning of seven acres from agriculture to medium density residential. The intention is to develop 84 multi-family residential units.
The Yuma City Council on March 15 introduced the ordinance that would rezone the property. The council could potentially approve the rezoning request at the April 5 meeting.
The property, which is currently undeveloped, has been the subject of several planning applications over the years. In 2015, Saguaro Desert Land, owned by Hall’s General Contractors, requested a land use change through a general plan amendment. The developer, with the first application, announced plans to build 84 luxury residential units.
Although some members of the public opposed the request, city staff and the Planning and Zoning Commission supported the land use designation change and the council approved it.
The general plan amendment changed the land use designation from low density residential to medium density residential, increasing the maximum density from 34 dwelling units to 90 dwelling units.
The applicant then requested a zoning change from agriculture to medium density residential. Neighbors again voiced concern, but the council approved the rezoning request.
Following the rezoning approval by council, those in opposition gathered enough signatures from city residents to initiate a referendum, which placed the rezoning decision in the hands of the voters.
In November 2016, a citywide special election overturned the council decision, as a majority of those who participated in the election voted to deny the zoning application.
Less than two years later, in July 2018, the applicant submitted another request to rezone the property, this time announcing plans to build moderate-income apartments targeting teachers, first responders, nurses and social workers.
The application mirrored the request overturned by the voters. Staff noted that no state laws or court rulings prevented the applicant from submitting the same request that was denied through a referendum. Therefore, staff began the process of rezoning as requested by the applicant.
During this rezoning process, the city held a neighborhood meeting, which drew about 25 neighbors. City staff and agents representing the applicant attended the meeting. Neighbors expressed concerns with the potential increase in traffic, impact on area schools and the overall density increase.
At the 2018 Planning Commission meeting, Donna White, who initiated the referendum, said that she believed the property was too small for 80 apartments.
“We fought them last time ... and we’ll do it again,” she said then, noting that the special election had cost the city $75,000.
Because this zoning application did not differ from the previous request denied by voters, the council denied the rezoning request, with some members noting that the public’s opposition had been “loud and clear.”
In November 2022, staff again received a rezoning application to change the zoning from agriculture to medium density residential. With this request, the applicant provided new details related to the development, including conceptual elevations and floor plans. The applicant announced plans to develop 84 “luxury” multi-family residential units at a market rate.
On Jan. 10, a neighborhood meeting was held on the site, with the applicant and its agents, city staff and two neighbors in attendance. The neighbors voiced similar concerns about the proposed location, including the potential increase in traffic along 24th Street, the anticipated increase in area school populations and other potential impacts on the existing services within the area.
On Feb. 13, with no members of the public speaking on the issue, the Planning Commission voted to recommend approval with a 4-0 vote, with three commissioners absent.
Pointing out a shortage of market-rate apartments, a staff report noted that the city is a proponent of various housing options, whether single-family homes or multi-family housing.
“Such housing options are an important component to the economic vitality of communities, supporting the local workforce so residents can live close to their jobs. Shorter commutes allow workers to spend more time with their families while the community benefits from reductions in traffic congestion, air pollution, and expenditures on roads,” the report states.
“In revitalizing communities, the construction of multi-family housing can also help to stimulate economic growth. A healthy mix of housing options, from below-market rate to market rate, multi-family housing, single-family homes, townhomes, as well as developments for seniors, ensures opportunities for all individuals within the City of Yuma.”
The requested district, medium density residential (R-2), permits a variety of land uses, including single-family dwellings, two-family dwellings, multi-family dwellings, elementary and secondary schools, publicly owned and operated parks and community gardens.
The proposed zoning designation also identifies development standards including lot coverage allowances, setback and landscaping requirements, as well as the need to provide adequate off-street parking as required by the zoning code.