Many people enjoy the booming sounds and flashing lights of fireworks, but they can trigger nightmares for veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and overwhelm pets.
The Right Turn for Yuma Veterans and Humane Society of Yuma are asking the Yuma community to donate to these organizations, rather than buy fireworks this Independence Day holiday.
Loud noises can be a trigger for some veterans and the rat-a-tat of firecrackers could bring them back to the battlefield and set them on edge, according to https://usmc-mccs.org. Shawn Gourley, the co-founder of the nonprofit Military with PTSD, noted that the intent isn’t to infringe on others’ fun but to make people aware that their celebration could be affecting others.
Likewise, on the Fourth of July, many pets become so frightened by the noise and commotion of fireworks that they run from otherwise familiar environments and people and become lost or end up at HSOY.
Pets are more sensitive to loud noises, flashing lights and strong smells, and HSOY reminds pet owners to make sure their animals are kept safe indoors and that they are microchipped in case they get out.
Knowing the effects that fireworks have on local veterans and animals, the Right Turn for Yuma Veterans and Humane Society of Yuma ask that Yuma County residents “start a new tradition that cares for those in our community who have serious emotional scars from loud noises with flashing bangs by donating to their care.”
Right Turn for Veterans is a nonprofit that helps homeless or at-risk-of-being homeless veterans reach financial and social independence by providing transitional housing, medical benefits and services and reengagement with community and family.
To donate or for more information, go to https://www.rightturnyumavets.com/ways-to-give/ or call 928-783-2427.
Donations of dog or cat food can be dropped off at the HSOY shelter, 4050 S. Avenue 4½E, or Kabat’s Ace Hardware Store, 11274 S. Fortuna Road. The store also has dog and cat dry and wet food available for purchase to donate.
To donate online or for more information, go to http://www.hsoyuma.com/ or call 928-782-1621.
In addition, from July 2-8, HSOY will return to owners free of charge any pet that enters the shelter July 2-5 (excludes licensing fees and special circumstances). The shelter will be closed on Sunday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.