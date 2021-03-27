Sewage testing has revealed an increase of the virus that causes COVID-19 throughout Yuma County. Officials announced the elevated levels in the wastewater on Friday and encouraged precautions, testing and vaccination.
This testing does not involve tap water. The COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking water supplies and the public can use and drink their tap water as normal, county officials noted.
The rising levels of the virus in the sewage were found in many of the testing sites throughout the county. Testing detects the virus seven to ten days before people begin to show symptoms.
The testing helps health professionals understand when, if and how much COVID-19 is present in a certain area’s population and provides an early warning of a potential outbreak.
County officials pointed out that someone could be asymptomatic and still transfer the virus to others. A press release issued Friday noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a mask, social distancing and handwashing in public settings.
“An effective way to slow the spread is to get tested even if you don’t feel sick,” officials said.
San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez released a statement in which he “adamantly encourages” residents to “protect yourself and others by wearing a face mask, staying six (6) feet apart from others, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated areas, and washing hands as well as using hand sanitizer regularly.”
Sanchez added: “Let us not give in to the Covid-19 fatigue.”
Many sites in Yuma County offer testing free of charge. Yuma County lists testing opportunities at https://tinyurl.com/zathefa9.
To make a vaccination appointment, go to https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/.
Led by the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture, the University of Arizona COVID Early Warning Sewage Testing Project collects wastewater samples twice a week in locations across Yuma County and tests them for COVID-19.
The center analyzes the samples and shares the data with public health officials. The project is being used in the cities and county to help further understand how sewage testing may be used to inform public health in rural Arizona communities.
The project is a partnership between Yuma County Public Health Services District, the university and the Arizona Department of Health Services.