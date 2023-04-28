The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Yuma County Government, has announced a list of road closures due to the rise in water levels in the Gila River.
The list also included a number of county roads that are expected to be closed in the coming days.
County roads that are currently closed include the following:
- Avenue 52E and County 3rd Street to County 2nd Street
- Avenue 49E at Norton’s syphon
- Avenue 47E at County 3rd Street to County 4th Street
- County 4th Street at Avenue 44E to Avenue 43E
- County 5th Street at Avenue 43E to Avenue 42E
- Avenue 36E at County 6th Street to County 7th Street
- Avenue 34E at County 6th Street to County 7th Street
- County 6th Street at Avenue 34E to Avenue 33E
- Avenue 32E at County 6th Street to County 5th Street
- County 8th Street at Avenue 32E to Avenue 30E
- Avenue 29E at County 9th Street to County 8th Street
- Avenue 27E at County 8th Street to County 7th Street
- Avenue 24E at County 19th Street to County 9th Street
- Avenue 22E at County 10th Street to County 9th Street
County roads that are expected to be closed later this week include:
- County 8th Street at Avenue 19E to Main canal
- County 5th Street at Avenue 19E to Main canal
- County 5th Street at Avenue 18E to Main canal
- Avenue 16E at County 4th Street to Main canal.
The YCSO would also like to remind motorists to obey all road closure signs and not to attempt to cross any flooded roads at river crossings.
The recent release of water from Painted Rock Dam into the Gila River has initiated a rise in water levels in many areas in Yuma County.
Currently, the river is now flowing through the Wellton Mohawk Valley in East Yuma County and the flow is progressing to the Colorado River.
The Yuma County Public Works Department and the Wellton Mohawk Water District have coordinated the closure of multiple low flow crossings by placing signage and barricades to prevent crossing flooded roads.
The National Weather Service has also extended its previously issued flood warning for Yuma County until 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Additional water releases at Painted Rock Dam are expected between now and then.
The water being released is the result of several warm, late winter storms.