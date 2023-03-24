The “River Fire,” as it has been dubbed, continued to send up smoke Thursday afternoon, although state fire officials said containment has increased.
According to Tiffany Davila, a spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the brush fire has now burned approximately 249 acres and is close to 50 percent contained.
Davila said the control lines are holding well and there is now minimal fire activity in the area.
While unburned pockets of fuel within the control lines continue to burn, firefighters were expected to remain on scene throughout the night Thursday again.
With no further spread expected, Davila said the number of firefighters and equipment at the site will be reduced starting some time on Friday.
“Obviously we will be keeping some resources on scene to monitor the perimeter of the fire and continue mopping up,” Davila said.
Firefighters from several agencies responded to the brush fire when it broke out at approximately 6:30 p.m. on state trust land near County 5th Street and Levee Road.
The fire eventually jumped to both sides of the Colorado River, and initially endangered a few homes for a short time.
By about 3 p.m. Monday, the blaze had burned approximately 120 acres and was not yet contained.
There is still no official word on how the fire started.
Rural Metro was first on scene, responding with four fire engines, two water tankers, a brush truck and a command vehicle, all of which remained on scene until early Monday morning when command of the fire was turned over to the Bureau of Land Management.
The BLM then turned the fire over to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management on Tuesday.