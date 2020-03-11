Riverfront mega park envisioned here

Lowell Perry Jr. envisions a riverfront mega park with a zipline and steamboat replica that will entertain visitors for a day or two.
Perry, executive director of the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, recently shared his vision with the Yuma City Council. He also provided an update on critical historic preservation projects at some of the landmarks the organization oversees, including the Yuma Territorial Prison, Colorado River State Historic Park and the old City Hall facility.
For Perry, the Heritage Area tells the story of the Colorado River, and he believes understanding its impact on the people, land and economy is the key to understanding the history of Yuma, the oldest city established on the river.
The YCNHA encompasses seven square miles along the Lower Colorado River in Yuma and Winterhaven, California, with over 3 miles of contiguous riverfront parks, trails and 400 acres of restored wetlands. It also includes the Yuma Crossing National Historic Landmark, the iconic Territorial Prison and Colorado River State Historic Park, and the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation, home of the Quechan Tribe.
WHY INVEST IN HISTORIC YUMA
Perry explained why he thinks it’s important to invest in the preservation of Yuma’s historic landmarks. The area is still very relevant, with a new Home2 Suites 114-room extended stay hotel under construction, an extension of Pivot Point Conference Center and Hilton Garden Inn. The Historic Coronado Hotel is just around the corner, and two more hotels are planned near the Territorial Prison.
New bars and restaurants such as Red Moon Ale House and Holy Smokes have joined standbys like Prison Hill Brewery and Da Boyz Italian Cuisine. A “cool” movie theater, a cadre of museums, an arts and live performing theater, as well as the previously mentioned spots, are in reasonable walking distance, Perry noted.
In addition, a casino is across the river, and the airport is 10 minutes away.
“We need to think about the YCNHA and all of these components as one mega park,” Perry said.
An interactive replica of a lifesize steamboat, which at one time navigated up and down the Colorado River, would invite visitors to relive the experience through the use of virtual reality.
The Colorado River State Historic Park already offers self-guided tours with an Android app created by students of the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma. They might also add tours of the territorial prison to the app.
“History doesn’t have to be boring,” Perry added. “That’s the fun stuff. The potential is limitless, but we have to take care of some fine details.”
CRITICAL PRESERVATION PROJECTS
Perry updated the council on the campaign dubbed “Be Yuma’s Future By Investing in Its Past,” which has the purpose of raising funds for repairs and restoration of some landmarks. So far, it has raised more than $23,000. Campaign donors may earmark their contributions for specific projects.
Right now the organization is “playing with house money” to make urgent repairs but hopes to raise $100,000 to use as matching funds for grants.
He noted that the Old City Hall carries a lot of history and importance of this city. “We really need to turn our attention to it,” Perry said.
The building, which is on the historic registry, currently serves as a nonprofit hub by housing YCNHA, United Way, Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, Visit Yuma and Caballeros de Yuma.
The YCNHA uses sublease revenue to partially cover operational, maintenance and minor repairs of the building. YCNHA has spent nearly $144,000 over the past 10 years.
The organization has made a Capital Improvement Program request “for long overdue and necessary infrastructure restoration of an historic site that will turn 100 years old in 2020,” Perry told the council.
Restoring the old council chambers in the basement could open it up for community use. He noted that the chambers, which are not being used, would host theater works, webinars, and other events. The space has plenty of seats and acoustics are good, he said.
He listed the investments needed in Old City Hall in order of urgency:
• Flat roof repairs needed as soon as possible: $4,850.
• Exterior stucco repair and paint needed within 1-2 years: $42,000.
• HVAC unit replacement needed within 1-2 years: $12,000.
• Replace windows with EE needed within 1-2 yrs. $238,000.
• Remodel bathrooms/new pipes: $100,000.
• Remodel/repurpose old council chambers: $150,000.
Other landmarks that need work include the sally port at the historic prison and the corral house and storehouse at the river park, formerly known as the Quartermaster Depot. Both are made of adobe and crumbling due to water damage.
The organization also wants to clear out vegetation at the East Wetlands to make way for fishing, biking and hiking and benches for watching nature.
It is also looking for other sources of funding to augment the city’s investment, Perry said.
In addition, Rep Tim Dunn is leading the charge in requesting funds from the state legislature for both state parks. The National Park Service has also indicated that the landmarks fit the criteria for the Saving America’s Treasures programs.
Members of the council liked Perry’s idea of a mega park but some of them asked that he look more into public/private partnerships to make it happen. For example, Gary Knight suggested that a restaurant might be interested in operating in the steamboat.
Mike Shelton said the mega park concept “excited” him and noted that all the pieces could be part of one coherent narrative that tells Yuma’s story. He asked whether there might be organizations that are dedicated to preserving municipal government facilities that would be happy to contribute and put their names to it.
He also suggested that national corporations with locations in Yuma, such as Home Depot and Lowes, as well as educational institutions might be interested in contributing to the cause.
Chris Morris said he’s “very much for bringing in” more attractions for visitors and residents and likes Perry’s ideas proposing, but he too would like to see more private involvement.
To donate, go to https://www.yumaheritage.com/index.html. To learn more, call Halligan or Dickson at 928-373-5198.