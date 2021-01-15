Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department rescued two people who were trapped on the second floor of a burning apartment Tuesday morning.
Fire Chief Tim Soule said that at approximately 9:30 a.m. firefighters responded to a structure fire at the Las Palmas Apartments, 248 S. Avenue B.
Soule said the fire, which was quickly extinguished, was contained to the apartment of origin and that mutual aid was received from the Yuma Fire Department.
Occupants in three other units were displaced by the fire and the Red Cross was called to assist those residents.
“It was a real good stop on the fire, which prevented it from spreading to other apartments,” Soule said.
The two residents who had been trapped inside the apartment, a male and a female, were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center. Their condition is not known at this time.
“We found them in the bathroom, where they had sheltered,” Soule said. “They were both unconscious at the time.”
The cause of this fire is under investigation.