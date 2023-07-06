Concerned about the impact to businesses, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors discussed roadwork closures and encroachment permits.
County Engineer Frank Sanchez reviewed the encroachment permit process for when utility companies, water districts and contractors need to close a road or an intersection to do work on county roads.
“It’s our road. It’s their facility,” Sanchez said.
Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines asked for a presentation because of concerns with impact to businesses. He noted that these closures can disrupt the daily activities of business establishments and residents in the area of the roadway closure.
“One of the reasons I requested this is because we had a closure of an intersection by one of the utility companies and it was a joint-use intersection, so one side in the city, one side in the county, but none of the businesses in that area were notified,” Lines said.
“None of the businesses that came to me said that they received any type of notice, whether it was by hand or by mail. It was just the electronic board,” he added.
Lines also objected to the detour, noting that it was three to five miles around. “I felt as if they could have, and which they eventually did, close down half the intersection, instead of closing down the entire intersection.”
The Engineering Department handles that process of reviewing and approving such closures. The most common closures are by utilities, such as Arizona Public Service and Southwest Gas, when they have scheduled maintenance or need to fix their facilities.
In case of an emergency closure, the county will issue an emergency permit that allows them to address the emergency immediately. Then, after the fact, they can get an encroachment permit for the work.
In some cases, irrigation districts and other agencies have prior rights. However, these organizations and the county typically work together on road closures.
“As part of being, I guess, a good neighbor, we help and assist with traffic control for those irrigation districts, and any pavement replacement the county does,” Sanchez noted.
In cases when it involves a county project, such as the North Frontage Road reconstruction which just got underway, the county allows the contractor a small timeframe to close the road for work.
In addition, Public Works conducts road regular maintenance, including chip seals, crack seals and overlays. The department closes off roads to do these types of improvements.
And, once in a while, the county will receive requests for special events, parades, block parties and so forth.
“We do permit some of those depending on what it is they’re asking and where it is,” Sanchez said.
When deciding a permit request, staff considers various criteria, such as the length of the closure, type of road, pavement condition, amount of traffic and whether the work can be done at night.
“Is it a high arterial type roadway that they’re looking to close for two weeks when they might be able to close a lane or two instead of pulling the entire roadway?” Sanchez noted.
Staff also evaluates the length and pavement condition of detours to see if they can handle rerouted traffic.
“The board might know that there was a request by the Air Force to close Highway 95 earlier this year, and they’ve stepped back, but that proposed detour for that closure was going to be close to 26 miles,” Sanchez said. “That was definitely something that we did not want to approve unless we brought it up to the board for your consideration.”
The county reviews the type of work, location and alternatives, if any. “If a utility company is working on the shoulder, is there a need to close the road? If you leave it up to the utility company, they’ll like to close the road every single time. It makes it easy for them. However, that is not practical,” Sanchez said.
They also consider workers’ safety. “A lot of these contractors, the field is their workplace. So what they’re proposing, is it safe? And if it’s not, then as a staff, I think we’re required to have those closures to ensure that those workers are safe out there,” he noted.
An encroachment permit allows agencies and contractors to do the work. When they apply for it, they must also submit a traffic control plan.
As for road closure notifications, both the county and the applicant must notify school districts and emergency services, such as the Sheriff’s Office, Rural Metro and nearby hospitals.
The applicant is responsible for notifying property owners and businesses, either by mail or handouts. Some contractors prefer to go around and hand out notices to property owners and businesses.
The applicant must also set up electronic message boards a minimum of three days before a road closure, however, ideally, the county would like seven days in advance.
The county requires that applicants coordinate with the county inspector. If there are any major changes to the work plan, they need to resubmit the application for review.
For multijurisdictional permits, such as when a closure affects both the city and the county, applicants must contact and get approval from the jurisdictions and/or agencies.
Typically, the county has about 10 to 15 single-day closures and three to five multi-day closures a year. Irrigation districts usually take a longer period of time because their culverts are deep.
“Unfortunately, with irrigation districts, especially down here in the valley, they’re culverts, so most of the time they’re below the water table. And so what takes a long time is for them to get in there, set up all their dewatering points and get that water table low enough so that they can actually get in there. And so that is what normally takes a long time,” he explained.
Currently, County 15th Street has been closed for more than a year after a drain failed.
“The Water Users are going to repair that, in fact, they’re scheduled to repair that at the end of July. But they had to do it during the water outage and they couldn’t do it last August so they had to wait a whole year,” Sanchez said.
Lines requested “more conversation” when an intersection is going to shut down because of the impact to businesses. “Bring it back to the board if it’s going to be a long-term delay with a complete shutdown, giving us the ability to know about it or to have a conversation and to ask,” he said.
In particular, Lines questioned the notification process. “I don’t feel like anybody was notified in this particular instance to object to it. They shut down the entire intersection because it was beneficial to them. But the cost of doing business for all of the businesses around there was escalated and they were upset about the delay of time and the extra rerouting, and so we ought to have a little bit more discretion when it comes to those types of things,” Lines said.
Supervisor Tony Reyes asked staff to stay “on top” of the notifications, even in cases of multijurisdictional projects.
“We need to make sure that everybody gets noticed when the intersection is going to be obstructed. And second, avoid as much as possible shutting down an intersection because of work, especially utility,” Reyes said.
“People should know what to expect, and especially when it comes to utilities who don’t necessarily have the residents in mind, in front of them, especially businesses that are going to be impacted because businesses rely on a certain traffic,” he added.
Reyes also noted that sometimes notices might be sent to the property owner, not the tenant or business leasing a property.
“We need to make sure, especially in case of businesses, that they’re noticed directly, that they get that flier, that somebody certifies that they’re noticed, otherwise the complaining begins that they didn’t get notice,” Reyes said.
“What we can do is, we notify the emergency contacts and so forth. We can also be an extension to all the property owners, and we can take that on also,” Sanchez said.
With closures coming as part of the North Frontage Road project, the supervisors are expecting a barrage of phone calls from upset residents and business owners.
“I guarantee it. That’s the reason why I talk about it constantly to make sure people understand that,” Supervisor Darren Simmons said.
Sanchez explained that the county has plans in place to minimize the closures. “We’re actually putting some temporary pavement in order to be able to keep those lanes open as much as we can so the closure should be very minimal,” he said.
“I’m just glad we’re starting it now, not in the middle of the winter season,” Simmons quipped.