A road construction crew digging on Martinez Lake Road near the entrance to Fisher’s Landing made an unusual and potentially explosive discovery Thursday morning, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s office.
Spokesperson Lt. Sam Pavlak said that at approximately 11:40 a.m. a work crew contracted by the Arizona Department of Transportation was preparing the area for an upcoming road construction project when a heavy equipment operator, who was moving trees, unearthed an artillery shell.
“It was found about 10-feet off of Martinez Lake Road near an electrical substation,” Pavlak said.
The work crew immediately notified the YCSO, which in turn requested assistance from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.
The round had significantly deteriorated, so EOD technicians did not know whether or not it was still live while it was being excavated. It was later determined to be a M437 series 175 mm high explosive projectile used for practice.
“Based on its appearance, and the type of round it is, it was estimated to have been at least 30 years old,” Pavlak said.
Yuma Proving Ground spokesperson Mark Schauer said the area where the shell was found was county land and had never been part of installation property.
Schauer went on to explain that the area, however, had once been part of the Desert Training Center, also known as California–Arizona Maneuver Area (CAMA).
Established in early 1942 by U.S. Army George S. Patton, the area was used to train U.S. forces in desert warfare for the North African campaign.
Covering some 18,000 square miles in southeastern California and western Arizona, the maneuver area was once the largest military base in the world.
It stretched from the outskirts of Pomona, Calif., eastward to within 50 miles of Phoenix, southward to the suburbs of Yuma, and northward into the southern tip of Nevada.
In operation for two years, 13 infantry divisions and seven armored divisions were trained there.
Schauer added that it is highly likely that the shell dated back to the time of the maneuver area, which would have been 80 years ago.
Martinez Lake Road was closed for nearly two hours while the round was removed.