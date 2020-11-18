Crews working on Martinez Lake Road Tuesday afternoon found an unexpected surprise: unexploded ordnance.
This marks the second time this year that such an incident has occurred. The first time happened in April, in the same location near the intersection of Martinez Lake Road and Red Cloud Mine Road, near Fisher’s Landing.
According to Yuma Proving Ground’s explosives experts, this round is a 155 mm howitzer round, unlike the one found in April, which was a 175 mm round.
Both were used during World War II, and continued into use through Vietnam.
“This artillery round and the one found in the same spot in April date back to
World War II training in the 1940s. They were found more than one mile outside of YPG’s boundaries, and have nothing to do with the proving ground’s
present-day testing,” said Mark Schauer, public affairs officer at Yuma Proving Ground.
The area was once part of the Desert Training Center, also known as the California-Arizona Maneuver Area.
Established in early 1942 by U.S. Army Gen. George S. Patton, the area was used to train U.S. forces in desert warfare for the North African campaign.
Covering some 18,000 square miles in southeastern California and western Arizona, the maneuver area was once the largest military base in the world.
It stretched from the outskirts of Pomona, Calif., eastward to within 50 miles of Phoenix, south to the suburbs of Yuma, and north into the southern tip of Nevada.
It was in operation for two years, during which time 13 infantry divisions and seven armored divisions trained there.
“Most of the Soldiers, however, were ultimately deployed to Europe, as the Allied Forces were victorious in North Africa prior to the conclusion of the training. Of the 20 divisions trained here, 10 were credited with liberating Nazi concentration camps,” Yuma Proving Ground noted.
Martinez Lake Road was closed for several hours Tuesday afternoon while crews worked to remove the ordnance.
The ordnance was uncovered during an $18 million improvement project on Martinez Lake Road that began in February.
According to the Yuma County Road Report, work includes roadway improvements from Martinez Lake Road from the fire station at Fisher’s Landing extending approximately 6.25 miles, past the Yuma Proving Ground jump school. Work on Red Cloud Mine Road extends from the Martinez Lake Road intersection north for about 2.1 miles. Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all-weather access.
The estimated completion date is April 2021.