A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
2nd Avenue, 8th Street to 13th Street
A contractor working for the City is reconstructing 2nd Avenue between 8th Street and 13th Street. Work includes replacing the existing asphalt, installing new water services and improving curbs, gutters and sidewalks.
2nd Avenue is closed to all through traffic between 8th Street and 13th Street, with detours available for residential and business access.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Aug. 9-13 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Sealing
• Avenue C from 16th Street to 24th Street.
• Ponderosa Valley Estates, units 1, 2.
Roadside Grading
• 32nd Street from Avenue 5E to Avenue 7E.
Street Asphalt Patching
• 27th Street from 21st Drive to 18th Avenue.
• 25th Street from 18th Avenue to 19th Avenue.
• 19th Avenue from 24th Street to 25th Street.
• Villa Hermosa between Pueblo Street to 20th Street from 22nd Avenue to 23rd Drive.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• 2700 block of Maple Avenue, multiple locations.
• 2600 block of Nogales Avenue, multiple locations.
• 2700 bock of Fresno Avenue.
• 2000 block of Hacienda Drive.
• 2400 block of College Drive.
• 1st Street and San Jose Drive.
School Zone Crosswalk Maintenance
Drivers are asked to be cautious through work zone in the following area:
• Thermoplastic installation in the surrounding area of Desert Mesa Elementary School.
• Thermoplastic installation in the surrounding area of Palmcroft Elementary School.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Catalina Drive, Country Club Drive (private)
Lane restrictions will take place near Catalina Drive and Country Club Drive for driveway, sidewalk and curb work. This is part of a larger private development project to be completed by late September.
Pacific Avenue, Palo Verde Street (Century Link)
Century Link is accessing manholes for splicing. Work will prompt lane restrictions along Palo Verde Street at Pacific Avenue and reduced speed limit of 35 mph. Work may be completed by late September.
Avenue B, 28th Street (Yuma County)
Through mid-August, crews will work on existing potholing along Avenue B and 28th Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
32nd Street, Avenue B (private)
Through mid-August, crews will work on existing potholing across 32nd Street east of Avenue B. Work will prompt lane restrictions and reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
24th Street near Kennedy Lane (APS)
The week of Aug. 16, APS will work on a power pole on the north side of 24th Street west of Kennedy Lane. The right westbound lane of 24th Street will be restricted during work.
24th Street, Mary Avenue (Century Link)
Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane restrictions along 24th Street and Mary Avenue. Work should be completed by late September.
16th Street, Avenue B (Century Link)
Century Link will perform communication line work that will prompt lane restrictions along 16th Street and Avenue B and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late September.
Avenue B, 8th Street (private)
Through late December, crews will perform underground utility work along Avenue B and 8th Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Giss Parkway, 4th Avenue to Rio Vista (Wanrack)
Through late September, crews will install conduit and fiber optic along Giss Parkway from 4th Avenue east to 7th Street and then to Rio Vista Drive. Work will prompt lane restrictions on eastbound Giss Parkway and reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Araby Road, 24th Street (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will replace a gas line along 24th Street and Araby Road. Work in the area will require lane restrictions through late December.