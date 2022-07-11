Certain roads in Yuma County have been identified as having had too many runoff accidents. Consequently, Yuma County, through the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization, will use nearly half a million dollars in federal funds to install centerline rumble strips along these sections of roads.
The Highway Safety Improvement Program, through the state, granted $456,750 for construction of the County 19th Street and Avenue G project. There is no local match required for this project.
The centerline rumble strips will be added on County 19th Street for about nine miles from Avenue G to Avenue 3E and on Avenue G for about eight miles from County 11th Street to County 19th Street.
YMPO’s Safety Regional Transportation Plan earmarked these roads as good candidates for potential HSIP funding due to the amount of runoff accidents. The project objective is to improve the roadway surface and improve safety.
The Board of Supervisors recently authorized an intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation covering the construction, maintenance and financing of the project.
The federal funds will be used in fiscal year 2023 for the design phase and in 2025 for construction of the project.
This is one of four projects that were awarded to the county during this round of HSIP applications. The IGAs for the other projects will follow shortly.
In other action, the supervisors approved a cost proposal from the Yuma County Water Users Association in the amount of $29,295 for the reconstruction of the Ingraham Lateral crossing on County 21st at Avenue I½.
YCWUA contacted the Engineering Department regarding a leak of the Ingraham Lateral culvert crossing located on County 21st Street at Avenue I½ . The concrete culvert was extended using high density polyethylene pipe several years ago. The YCWUA has been replacing this type of pipe due to the constant leaks that come from using this type of plastic pipe.
The south half of this crossing is located in Yuma County jurisdiction, while the north half is located in San Luis. The city has agreed to contribute towards the cost of replacing the pipeline within their jurisdiction.
San Luis also indicated that it will provide traffic control for the reconstruction of the crossing.
The cost proposal is for the supply, installation and construction of the concrete pipeline and headwalls for this crossing. The project is taking place this month.
The cost to reconstruct these culverts is below the $261,450 per project threshold to construct with county forces or contract directly in accordance with state law.
The supervisors also approved one-year contracts for the supply, delivery and application of liquid asphalt to the county for fiscal year 2022-2023. The primary vendor contract went to Hawker & Evans Asphalt Company with a base bid price of $798 per ton for CSS-1H asphalt and $1,298 per ton for MC-250 asphalt
The secondary vendor contract went to Cactus Transport with a base bid price of $796 CSS-1H asphalt and $1,305 per ton for MC-250 asphalt.