On a fact-finding mission to Yuma, presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited the border wall and talked to asylum seekers and community members impacted by migrant surges.
The purpose was to get a first-hand look at the border situation. “I wanted to get a clearer idea of what the problem is, what’s causing it and what the best solutions are,” he told the Yuma Sun as he leaned on the border wall in the area of County 13th Street and Yuma Levee Road.
Kennedy is the son of the late U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy Sr. and nephew of late President John F. Kennedy.
Arriving Monday night, he headed straight to the border. Between 1-3 a.m., he witnessed hundreds of migrants turn themselves into Border Patrol agents and request asylum.
“It was really shocking and surprising to me because I assumed most of the people would be refugees from poverty and oppression from Central America, maybe Latin America,” he noted.
However, the first group of people, about 50 individuals, were from West Africa’s Senegal, followed by people from a “hodgepodge” of countries, including Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Azerbaijan, Nepal, Bangladesh and China.
“People from so far away,” he said, expressing amazement at just the logistics of getting to the U.S.
Kennedy also encountered two family groups from Peru and Columbia. “We talked for a long time, and they seemed to have a legitimate claim for asylum,” he said.
The Peruvians told him a Colombian cartel had moved into their community and threatened them when they stood up to them. “They had already killed their dog and threatened to kill the children,” Kennedy said.
Some migrants shared stories about being beaten and robbed. “The Peruvian family had all their money stolen, and it was their life savings, and they had nothing,”
Kennedy said he saw a “huge flood” of migrants crossing the border as the “cartels kept dropping them off by the busloads, I think 50 to 55 people per bus, on the other side of the fence.”
He also observed the “frustration” of border agents. “They aren’t really guarding the border. They have been reduced to simply taking some identification information, processing these people, and putting them on airplanes to wherever they were going in America,” he said.
Kennedy noted that 310,000 migrants crossed the border in the Yuma Sector last fiscal year. “This is three times the population of Yuma coming through that fence, and the burden that puts on the social system,” he said.
“By the way, people in Yuma are just extraordinary Americans, the best of the best, what our country is about. People are very caring. They understand that this is a humanitarian crisis that they deemed to manage. It’s clearly a federal problem and the federal government has created this problem, and the burden of dealing with it has fallen on the people of Yuma,” Kennedy added.
To gauge the impact on Yuma County, Kennedy talked to community members and organizations that deal with migrants. On Tuesday, he visited the Yuma Community Food Bank, Yuma Regional Medical Center and the Regional Center for Border Health.
He also met with several farmers, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot and Chris Clem, recently retired chief of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol.
On Wednesday, Kennedy toured the border wall and visited with Hank Auza, farm manager for Barkley Co., Jeff Ruby, head of security at the Marine Corps Air Station and Tori Bourguignon, executive director of Amberly’s Place, a family advocacy center that serves abuse victims.
At YRMC, he learned that the hospital reported $26 million in unreimbursed care provided to migrants. At one point, he said, the Labor and Delivery Unit, which can accommodate 35 patients, had 32 of the beds occupied by migrants.
“The local people who had scheduled birth inductions, they had to delay them because there were so many migrants,” Kennedy noted.
He learned that the migrants who are victims of assault and rape are taken to Amberly’s Place, which then has no one to bill for services as many of the crimes take place in other countries.
He mentioned “the burden on the food banks, again taking away from local needs.”
Kennedy praised Amanda Aguirre, president and CEO of Regional Center for Border Health, the Somerton nonprofit helping to transport migrants out of the community.
“This incredible woman, Amanda Aguirre, who runs the border health clinic, has taken on the responsibility to treat all the migrants who come in, to give them tests for COVID, tests for TB, etc., and they’re processing these huge groups of people,” Kennedy said.
“We talked to the farmers whose crops are being ruined. One group of farmers lost 88 acres because migrants had gone through their field and they had to disc them under and lost $10,000 an acre. That’s a lot of money. It’s almost a million dollars, and there’s no insurance so they had to eat those costs themselves,” he noted.
He learned of the strict food safety regulations that Yuma farmers, who supply about 90% of the winter vegetables in North America, must follow.
“Migrants going through the field and spitting or relieving themselves or defecating in the canals and the irrigation water is really dangerous,” he said.
Kennedy believes the migrant crisis has solutions. “Everybody we talked to said the problem is solvable, everybody. The President does have power to solve this problem, and they’ve seen it before,” he said.
“Part of it is, in some of the heavily traveled areas, you do need a wall, a physical barrier, but for most of the 2,200 miles between San Diego and Brownsville, you can use surveillance and ground sensing and various kinds of sophisticated surveillance.”
The problem also requires a change in policy, Kennedy noted. “You need to detain and deport, rather than the current policy, which is Title 8, which is to let everybody in. I know it’s driven by a humanitarian impulse, but it is actually creating and amplifying a humanitarian crisis because everybody in the world now thinks that we have an open border.
“We’ve had 7 million people come across in three years and that is unsustainable for a nation, and it’s unfair to people who’ve gone through the immigration process. There’s nothing good about it. The good news is that there are solutions out there and we can manage it, which I feel confident that as president I’ll be able to do,” Kennedy added.
Jonathan Lines, vice chair of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, accompanied Kennedy throughout the visit. Some people were surprised that Kennedy, a Democrat, would invite Lines, a Republican, to show him around the border.
Lines told the Yuma Sun that he will work with anyone who wants to learn more about the Yuma border “because the federal problem in Yuma, Arizona, is 15 times greater than any other place in the nation. They say that 50% of the drugs are coming across Arizona, and I’m grateful for him being here looking for solutions to secure the border.”
Kennedy also expressed a willingness to step away from the “toxic polarization that is tearing our country apart. Republicans and Democrats need to meet with each other,” he said, pointing out that on this trip, he met with Aguirre, a Democrat, and Nicholls, a Republican.
“We need to start talking to each other. One of the disturbing parts of what we saw is that there were sections of this wall not erected with piles of steel and material that were ready to be erected. But for partisan reasons they were not put into place. To me, that is petty, and it’s something that should not be part of the political governance of this country,” Kennedy said.