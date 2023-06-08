On a fact-finding mission to Yuma, presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited the border wall and talked to asylum seekers and community members impacted by migrant surges.

The purpose was to get a first-hand look at the border situation. “I wanted to get a clearer idea of what the problem is, what’s causing it and what the best solutions are,” he told the Yuma Sun as he leaned on the border wall in the area of County 13th Street and Yuma Levee Road.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you