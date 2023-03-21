SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The role of women in Mexican society in the first half of the 20th Century is the subject of a photography exhibit that can be seen at the Regional Museum here through May 10.

The exhibit, titled “Desingualdad (In)visible” or “Invisible Inequality,” consists of 42 photos on loan from the Casasola Archive, a collection that serves as a photographic record of historical and political events, art and culture and everyday life in Mexico at the time of that country’s 1910 Revolution and in the following decades.

