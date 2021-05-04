A 52-year-old Roll man died on Sunday after his car crashed into a canal.
Jamie Rodriguez has been identified as the driver in the crash, which happened at approximately 8:22 a.m. in the area of the 4700 Block of E. County 2nd Street
According to information provided by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the location after being notified of a vehicle submerged in a canal at that location.
The initial investigation revealed that prior to the crash a black 1997 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on County 2nd Street east of Avenue 44E, along the southern bank of the canal.
For unknown reasons, Rodriguez lost control of the vehicle and drove off the south side of the canal bank.
Rodriguez was pronounced deceased at the scene after his body was located in the canal approximately one mile west of the vehicle.
This case remains under investigation at this time and impairment appears to have been a factor in the crash.
