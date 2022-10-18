MVP in the Classroom

Rolle 5th-grade teacher Justin Wolter (third from left) proudly stood with loved ones and Arizona Cardinals representatives on the field as he was recognized as an MVP in the Classroom.

 Photo Courtesy of District One

Just as there are MVPs on the field, they can be found off the field as well. And this September, the Arizona Cardinals found one in Justin Wolter, a 5th-grade teacher at James B. Rolle Elementary.

As one of various community programs, the Cardinals regularly partner with the University of Phoenix to celebrate “MVPs in the Classroom” like Yuma’s own Wolter.

