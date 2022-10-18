Just as there are MVPs on the field, they can be found off the field as well. And this September, the Arizona Cardinals found one in Justin Wolter, a 5th-grade teacher at James B. Rolle Elementary.
As one of various community programs, the Cardinals regularly partner with the University of Phoenix to celebrate “MVPs in the Classroom” like Yuma’s own Wolter.
When he learned he was named MVP in the Classroom, he received four Arizona Cardinals game tickets with parking, four pre-game field passes, a Cardinals jersey and $500 for classroom supplies. And making the prize even sweeter, Wolter was recognized during the Cardinals game at State Farm Field on Sept. 11.
Per District One, Wolter was surprised and grateful to even be nominated. The program celebrates outstanding educators in Arizona so one of Wolter’s colleagues nominated him for the award because of his dedication to his students and the District One community. Wolter isn’t just a teacher; he’s also an AVID site coordinator for Rolle, a volunteer for the before and after school program, an athletic coach at Woodard Jr. High School and a summer school site coordinator.
In all these roles and more, the district considers Wolter “committed to providing the best education for his students.”
