A 53-year-old man was killed Sunday morning in a single-vehicle rollover collision in the 800 block of Giss Parkway, according to the Yuma Police Department.
At about 11:08 a.m. officers responded to the location for a report of a single-vehicle collision with injuries.
The initial investigation revealed that the man, who was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer, was traveling southbound on Giss Parkway when the vehicle left the roadway.
The vehicle then struck a light pole and rolled several times, ejecting the driver.
The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The collision is still under investigation and speed appears to have been a factor.
Anyone with any information about this crash is encouraged to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.