Ron Jones named 2022 Citizen of the Year

In recognition of 61 years of public service, the Yuma Sun named attorney Ron Jones the 2022 Citizen of the Year. Jones recently retired conflict administrator and current special defense counsel for the Yuma County Superior Court Adult Drug Court program. In this photo, Jones displays the Lifetime Achievement Award he received in 2017 during the Statewide Annual Arizona Probation Employee Recognition Day held in Phoenix.

 COURTESY OF YUMA COUNTY ADULT PROBATION

In 1961, Ronald F. Jones was a brand-new lawyer in Yuma. He opened a little office across the courthouse. He didn’t have any clients and he didn’t even have a secretary, but he had a telephone.

That telephone rang, and it was the Honorable William Nabors, the only judge in Yuma County at that time. The judge said, “Ron Jones, you’re the new lawyer, and I’m appointing you today to represent a man charged with first-degree murder.”

