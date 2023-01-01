Ron Jones named 2022 Citizen of the Year

In 1961, Ronald F. Jones was a brand-new lawyer in Yuma. He opened a little office across the courthouse. He didn’t have any clients and he didn’t even have a secretary, but he had a telephone.
That telephone rang, and it was the Honorable William Nabors, the only judge in Yuma County at that time. The judge said, “Ron Jones, you’re the new lawyer, and I’m appointing you today to represent a man charged with first-degree murder.”
“So here I was, right out of the box with no experience,” Jones recalled. “I had never been in a courtroom, and I’ve been appointed by the court to represent this gentleman charged with first-degree murder. That was quite an experience. Those were the swim-or-sink days.”
After 61 years of service to Yuma County, Jones retired earlier this year.
In recognition of a lifetime of public service to the community, the Yuma Sun named Jones the 2022 Citizen of the Year. A panel of past Citizens of the Year helped to select this year’s honoree.
Jones retired as conflict administrator of the Superior Court in June. However, he remains the special defense counsel for the Adult Drug Court for another year, and then he’ll retire after 25 years in that position.
State law requires that county supervisors appoint a licensed attorney to serve in the capacity of conflict administrator, who typically determines whether a conflict of interest will occur if an attorney represents a potential client.
The duties also include representing indigent defendants and appointing defense attorneys to cases that are referred from the offices of Public Defender and Legal Defender along with other responsibilities.
Upon his retirement, the county supervisors recognized Jones for his tenure as conflict administrator from Sept. 9, 2015, through June 30, as well as his “lengthy and distinguished” service to Yuma County.
“It’s always a disaster to lose a lot of that institutional memory and a lot of those people who have made sure that Yuma County is a good place to live, and I’m sure that you fit that description to the T,” Chairman Tony Reyes told Jones.
Jones started working for Yuma County in 1961 for the County Attorney’s Office. In 1969, he was appointed as county attorney. In 1970, voters elected him to that position.
He did that job for “quite a few years” and then went into private practice. But he retained a special deputy job with the county attorney in which he represented all the school districts in Yuma County, which in those days included La Paz County.
After a stint in private practice, he was appointed as Yuma County’s first public defender in 1978. During that time period, the supervisors appointed him to be the first county zoning judge. About 1988, he returned to the County Attorney’s Office to work on major felony cases.
Jones tried to retire in 1998 but was recruited to begin service as a drug court attorney.
“I agreed to do that on a month-to-month basis, and here it is going on 25 years. I’ve represented everybody, every single person in the drug court, now two drug courts, for going on 25 years,” he said.
To handle the overflow cases from the offices of Public Defender and Legal Defender, Jones then became the county’s first conflict administrator.
“At that time, we didn’t have any office available, but the county owned an old car agency, the old Studebaker Jeep agency where the City Hall is, and I got county maintenance to turn it into an office, and I hired eight lawyers and a staff of people,” Jones recalled.
In 1998, the system was “overflowing” with extra cases, with many of them going from the public defender to the legal defender to “limbo.” Jones recalled that the presiding judge called a meeting and said, “‘Ladies and gentlemen, the system is all messed up, and I’m gonna hire Mr. Jones here’ – unbeknownst to me – ‘to unmess up the system.’
“So I said, ‘That’s fine. I’ll do it on the same basis as the drug court, month-to-month.’ So here I am 22, 23 years later, I’m doing that job (as conflict administrator). It’s been 61 consecutive years. It’s been interesting, fascinating every year,” Jones noted.
He’s recently had some health issues. In the fall of last year, he had a stroke and three surgeries and was in a car wreck and infected with the COVID-19 virus.
“My doctor said if you’re doing anything stressful, you better quit doing it. So I’m going to retire from this job as a conflict administrator,” Jones said.
However, Presiding Judge David Haws invited him to stay on another year in the drug court, “so that’ll be my 25th year doing the drug court. I’m going to hang around for another year.
“I’ve subscribed to the Sun for years and years, and we used to call it the Yuma Daily Sun, now it’s the Sun, and, of course, the first thing I read is the obituaries, and if I’m not in there, it’s a good day. I’m not in there today,” he quipped.
Jones urged the supervisors to keep supporting the drug court. “The traditional justice system doesn’t work for addicts. It’s a revolving door. They use drugs, they get caught, they’re on probation, they get violated, they go to jail for a while. They get out, they’re back on drugs, and it’s a tremendous drain on the taxpayers. You got to pay for lawyers in courtrooms and probation officers and sheriffs, policemen in prisons.
“And we discovered that if you treat those folks, you can solve that problem. And so we’ve been doing that with the work for 25 years. And most of those people that do the drug court never come back to the criminal justice system. Their families get united, their kids have parents. The great thing is, though, they’re citizens paying taxes and they’re no longer a drain on the public. So I want to say to you folks, if a drug court issue comes up here, be sure to support that 100%.”
In closing, Jones thanked “everybody for their kind words. It’s been a real interesting ride for 61 years.”
Outside of his career, Jones has contributed to the community in many other ways. In the mid-1980s, Jones formed a partnership between the Yuma Regional Medical Center and numerous diverse surgeons. Together they organized and built the Yuma Outpatient Surgery Center, which was both innovative and improved the health outcomes of many citizens of Yuma.
He has been a dedicated supporter of music arts in Yuma County and a talented musician. Along with Marshall Olp and Harold Donkersely, they co-founded the Yuma Big Band, which brought to Yuma the preservation and historical significance of the great Big Bands: Benny Goodman, Tommy Dorsey, Duke Ellington, Count Basie and others.
At age 86, Jones just retired from playing saxophone in the Arizona Western College Jazz Ensemble.
Jones has two daughters and three grandchildren who enjoy visiting him in Yuma and listening to him play the saxophone or piano in his living room.
He graduated from Yuma High School, where he was an outstanding baseball player, Stanford University and University of Arizona Law School. He brought his talents and education back to Yuma County to serve and help people from all walks of life.
Jones went “from being a ‘fruit tramp’ packing cantaloupes during the summer as a young man, to bringing music to the hearts and ears of many and still today helping those suffering and affected by addictions,” his nomination states.