SAN LUIS – Engineering students at San Luis High School had a major request to fulfill: find a way to help Roo, a young Chihuahua mix at the Humane Society of Yuma, walk.
Per a press release from the Yuma Union High School District, engineering teacher Fernando Ramirez had explained that his class had been asked to design a walker for the puppy which has a rare genetic disorder that caused him to be born without front legs. Despite having had access to other walkers, the dog continued to struggle and hop around for months.
As part of the Career and Technical Education program at YUHSD, San Luis High’s level two engineering class often seeks real-world projects. The challenge of creating a custom, adjustable walker for a dog was right up their alley.
Ramirez explained that he had students submit prototypes and present their solutions. The most adequate submission to take on the project would be selected. A team of seniors–Alejanda Pasillas, Carlos Rodriguez and Chris Morales–were chosen and spent the next several weeks building a functional wheelchair for Roo.
“I felt very excited, but at the same time I felt that this was a big responsibility for the entire class and especially my team,” SLHS engineering student Alejandra Pasillas said. “First, we identified the problem. Then we did a little bit of research about how the dog will grow and asked for measurements of the dog. We were in a group of three. We each designed a different design and then combined the best parts of each one.”
The wheel chair was delivered to the Humane Society in early November and the test run was a success.
“The high school did an incredible job on his wheelchair,” HSoY Volunteer Coordinator and Foster Supervisor Trentie Oliver said. “He uses it. It’s probably the best one we’ve had that actually suits him.”
Oliver explained in the release that Roo likes to hop like a bunny and because of this, he would hop in his wheelchair, fall over and could injure himself very easily. The mobility device thus needed to help the dog not hop but remain light enough so that he could maneuver it on his own.
“We’re really grateful and thankful that [the students] came through and did such a fantastic job,” Oliver said. “I don’t know if they realize the impact they are having on his life and his future of getting around and learning to adjust and be a phenomenal puppy.”
To see more of Roo and the project, YUHSD and HSoY have posted video and photos of Roo on their official social media channels. The video can also be viewed at https://youtu.be/-oBALW9F-vA.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.