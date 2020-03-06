Mesa Heights is teeming with new life as a result of Thursday’s Arbor Day Project at neighboring C.W. McGraw Elementary and Gila Vista Junior High Schools, which brought together Arizona Public Service (APS), the City of Yuma and other community stakeholders for the sake of tree-planting.
Led by APS, the project grew (no pun intended) from the city’s Tree and Shade Master Plan Taskforce, which identifies areas to enhance with tree canopy coverage. Between the two campuses, 74 trees were planted to provide much-needed shade to the schoolyards while giving students a “career experience.”
“We’re improving the aesthetic of our campuses but even more importantly, our students are learning about all the varieties of careers available with trees and the positive effects they have on the community,” said Gila Vista Principal Frank Nuñez.
The event began with an assembly inside Gila Vista’s gymnasium, where arborists, foresters and wildlife biologists shared some of the adventures offered by a career in environmental leadership.
“I used to have a fear of trees, but then eventually I got too curious to want to do everything on the ground and I started climbing trees more,” said Nicole Rodriguez from APS’s forestry department.
Rodriguez’s curiosity led her to escapades like maintaining hiking trails in Maine, interning with National Geographic and studying trees in a job at the Smithsonian before bringing her to Arizona.
“I never had any idea that any of this stuff existed until I became curious,” Rodriguez said. “There are always opportunities if you open your eyes to them.”
The entire day – from the morning’s agenda to the types of trees chosen and the video tutorial on how to plant them – was organized by students in Gila Vista’s career exploration and leadership classes. Their exploration will continue as they take on the responsibility of watering and maintaining the trees and coordinating routine inspections with certified arborists.
According to City Councilor Mike Shelton, who delivered the event’s Arbor Day Proclamation, these trees will “gladden the heart and promote the wellbeing” of this generation and those to come.
“Trees are a cradle of life,” he said. “If you take a good look, you can see the insects that make it their home. You can see the lizards that are going up looking for food; you can see the birds that make it their home or look for shade or a place to rest. Trees, wherever they are planted, are a source of joy.”