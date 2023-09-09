Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy. Near record high temperatures. High around 110F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 86F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy. Hot. High 104F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.