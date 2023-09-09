Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services

Congregation Beth HaMidbar will be hosting services with Rabbi Jeff and Mindy Glickman throughout the High Holy Days, from sunset on Friday, Sept. 15 through sunset on Monday, Sept. 25.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

