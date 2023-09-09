Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services
Congregation Beth HaMidbar will be hosting services with Rabbi Jeff and Mindy Glickman throughout the High Holy Days, from sunset on Friday, Sept. 15 through sunset on Monday, Sept. 25.
This year’s services are as follows:
• Erev Rosh Hashanah Service – 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15
• Rosh Hashanah Morning Service – 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 16
• Kol Nidrei Service – 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 24
• Yom Kippur Morning Service – 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 25
• Yom Kippur Afternoon Service – 4:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 25
Individuals interested in attending can call (928) 210-8368 or email the congregation at yuma.synagogue@gmail.com to learn more.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.
Education Reporter
