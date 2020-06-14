Rotarians give aid to medical workers in San Luis R.C.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. -- Thanks to the Rotary Club here and its counterpart in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., medical workers in the Mexican border city have an added measure of protection against COVID-19.
The FRONTERA Rotary Club of San Luis and the Desert Rotary Club of San Luis Rio Colorado joined together to collect and distribute face masks, protective gowns, disinfectants and other personal protection equipment and supplies to the General Hospital, the Cruz Roja (Red Cross) and to clinics in the city and the nearby community of Luis B. Sanchez.
The delivery was the first of two distributions of supplies valued at $1,000.
“We know that many clinics in Mexico are going through problems because of scarcity of those supplies, due to COVID-19,” said Marcos Ramirez, secretary of the FRONTERA club. “We are always looking at how to help the community and we decided to do it this way.”
The clubs purchased the supplies with money from fund-raising activities, through funds the clubs had on hand and from monetary donations made by individual members.