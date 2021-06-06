The Fort Yuma Rotary Club renovated a 100-year-old building as its service project this year. The building houses the Right Turn for Yuma Veterans, which provides homeless veterans or veterans at risk of being homeless with transitional housing.
The Right Turn for Yuma Veterans building is located on the 200 block of 3rd Avenue in Yuma. The program helps these veterans gain financial and social independence with room and board, medical benefits and services, re-engagement with the community and putting them back in touch with their families.
The program is under the Child and Family Services, a nonprofit agency that provides out-patient counseling services to children and their families.The agency established Right Turn for Yuma Veterans in 2014 to help reduce the homeless veteran population in Yuma County.
“We chose that project because the veterans in our community are dear to our hearts,” Annette Lagunas, club president, said. “We knew of the program but needed to research what exactly they did a little further. Once we realized how amazing the program is and what they really needed was an update of their facilities, our club was excited. We love our veterans and we love getting our hands dirty while helping others who have done so much for us.”
The renovations to the veterans home included replacing antiquated lighting in the living/dining room and storage rooms with new lighting fixtures and an entire wall in the storage room was shelved.
The volunteers also repainted the living/dining room and storage rooms.
Club members rebuilt a wooden outdoor patio which had deteriorated and added new screening and installed a raised garden so the residents can grow vegetables.
The outdoor area used for a barbecue had an uneven and deteriorated cement surface. The old cement was replaced and a new barbecue was installed.
Lagunas noted that the club has members who have the necessary skills to make all the renovations. They include Marisol Kelland, owner of Gutierrez Canales Engineering; Keith Boyd, who owns Klein’s Electric; and Bob Rolle and Jack Frost, who are skilled in carpentry.
On May 13, the club gathered at the Pint House Bar & Grill on Main Street for a lunch meeting to thank donors and volunteers who took part in the project.
The club also presented Right Turn director Judy Smith with a donation check of $1,500.
“Fort Yuma is a fantastic group,” Smith told the Yuma Sun. “They came to Right Turn and did a magnificent job of painting, repairing the back patio, setting up a wonderful barbecue area with all the equipment and much more. We feel so blessed that they chose our program and joined us to help out homeless veterans.”
Every year the club does a service project that will benefit the community.
“In the past several years we had remodeled school playgrounds. This year we wanted to try something a little different,” Lagunas explained.
Fort Yuma Rotary is a service club that puts the Rotary International motto “Service Above Self” to work in the community and around the world. According to the club’s website, the organization works hard all year to raise funds that go directly back into the community through local college scholarships, elementary literacy programs, providing food for the hungry and more.
It keeps youth involved in community service with two local high school Interact Clubs and provides “much needed” funding for several “very worthy” organizations in Yuma.
“There are over 70 different personalities in our club all coming together for a good cause which makes each project we do fun and exciting for everyone involved,” the club website says.
Community members may know the club through its annual Mardi Gras Block Party or yearly child shopping spree event, which outfits less fortunate children each year with new clothes just in time to go back to school.
The club meets at 12 p.m. Thursdays at the Pint House, 265 S. Main St. For more information, email: fortyumarotaryinfo@gmail.com or go to www.fortyumarotary.org.
For more information on the Right Turn for Yuma Veterans program, email office@rightturnyumavets.com or call 928-783-2427.