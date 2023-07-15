Vibe with the Tribe

The Roving Rabbis are inviting all Jewish residents of Yuma County for an evening of Jewish unity and delight on Sunday, July 16.

 Graphic Courtesy of the Roving Rabbis

This Sunday, July 16, a pair of “Roving Rabbis” will hold a special community get-together in Yuma for its Jewish community to celebrate a “Year of Jewish Unity.”

The opportunity comes as part of an effort by a pair of rabbis from Chabad of Arizona to visit regional communities all over the state this summer.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

