This Sunday, July 16, a pair of “Roving Rabbis” will hold a special community get-together in Yuma for its Jewish community to celebrate a “Year of Jewish Unity.”
The opportunity comes as part of an effort by a pair of rabbis from Chabad of Arizona to visit regional communities all over the state this summer.
In the hopes of connecting with Yuma’s Jewish residents, they’ll be holding a “Vibe with the Tribe” event, an evening of Jewish unity and delight complete with free New York-style kosher deli.
The event will take place on Sunday at 7 p.m. in central Yuma. Jewish Yumans hoping to attend can email RovingRabbis@ChabadAZ.com to RSVP and receive address info.
