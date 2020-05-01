An elementary school music teacher, Ruben Walshe decided to serve food to the public to supplement his income.
Seven years ago he partnered with his mother in serving stuffed potatoes from a cart in San Luis, Ariz. Leaving the task of preparing the recipes to his mother, a skilled cook, Walshe focused on promoting the nascent business on social media and other forums.
The business did well enough that Walshe and his mother moved it to a fixed location. Still in business today, it is one of three eateries he now operates in San Luis.
His signature restaurant is La Bodega Kitchen and Bar, serving a variety of pizza, sandwiches, soups, salads and other entrees and sides, as well as Mexican cuisine. More recently, Walshe started La Concha, specializing in Mexican food and seafood and a fusion of the two.
His divergent career path has led Walshe to honors in The Best of South Yuma County, an annual poll conducted by Bajo El Sol of the area resident’s favorite businesses in San Luis, Somerton and Gadsden.
Walshe was selected by participants in the survey for 2019 as the Person who had the Most Positive Influence on the south county in that year.
Calling the award unexpected, Walshe credits it not only to the success of his businesses, but to the help they provide the community through fund-raising events and sponsorships that benefit local schools and athletic leagues.
“I think we have a strong connection with our customers,” he said. “(La Bodega has) been here for four years now. The potato business has been around for seven years. People have seen how we have worked hard to build our business, and how we are just supporting the community. We work with the city of San Luis, we work with the school district and with the different leagues. We are just here to support the community.”
A graduate of Yuma Catholic High School, Walshe went on to the University of Arizona, then returned to the area to teach music in the Gadsden Elementary School District. While teaching in the classroom, he helped oversee the district’s student marching band, accompanying it to performances around the county and region and even as far away as Europe, where it took part in several holiday parades.
“I had the opportunity to travel (with the band) to Spain and England, and those trips were very good opportunities that opened my mind, not just for teaching but life in general.”
Walshe had taught for six years by the time he and his mother started the potato business. About that time, he got involved in local politics, winning a seat on the San Luis City Council.
La Bodega, located on Cesar Chavez Boulevard on the city’s north side, has enabled Walshe to meld cuisine with music. Several times a year at the side of its premises, the restaurant hosts concerts that bring together bands not only from the area but Phoenix and San Diego.
All three of his businesses serve food to go, but La Bodega, like other restaurants around the county, has been ordered not to host in-house dining amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The closure order prompted La Bodega to start a delivery service that, says Walshe, will become permanent.
Walshe said he hopes the success of the restaurant serves as an example to aspiring entrepreneurs in the south county. “If you work hard, you can create business and create employment.”
He foresees the day La Bodega extends its brand outside San Luis.
“I’m sure we will continue to grow, and we are planning on expansion of La Bodega,” he said, “and we are seriously looking at going into the Yuma area. We are constantly looking for property and opportunity in Yuma, and I’m sure when the opportunity presents itself, we will take advantage.”
He added: “We are proud to provide employment for over 25 families in the community, and we look forward to that number growing.”
Walshe, who lost his bid for re-election to the council in 2018, said the restaurants are keeping him busy now, and that he’s not looking at getting back into politics for now. “But I will never say I won’t go back. If the time is right and there is a good opportunity, I might go back.”
Walshe took the occasion of an interview to express gratitude to Nieves Riedel, a San Luis developer who has been a mentor to him. “She is a very good friend. I look up to her for advice. She has a lot of experience in business. She is a big influence on me.”
He added: “I’m very, very honored to be chosen (for the honor). I never imagined I would get that type of recognition, and what that does is give me the extra motivation to continue to work hard and to contribute to the economy. For me it’s just incredible to be honored with people like Amanda Aguirre, Luis Marquez and Abraham Andrade (past recipients of the award) It’s just an honor for me to be on that list.”