Melissa Hilpert has been named Fire Chief for the Rural Metro Fire Department in Yuma County, making her the first woman to attain the rank in the company’s 75-year history.
Chief Hilpert’s promotion became effective this month and she has already assumed oversight and operation of all of Rural Metro’s fire stations in Yuma.
“I feel a tremendous sense of accomplishment at being named Chief for our Yuma operations,” said Hilpert. “I am fortunate that with very few exceptions, I have always been supported by my peers and leadership to take my career in any direction I was willing to go.”
A 22-year veteran of Rural Metro, she continued by saying, “As a woman, I feel it’s important to let other women know that there can only be a barrier to their success if they allow one.”
According to the announcement made by Global Medical Response, which is Rural Metro’s parent company, Hilpert is among a very small number of women working in the fire service.
A 2018 report from the National Fire Protection Agency indicates that just eight percent of firefighters in the U.S. are women; with even fewer being in leadership positions.
Hilpert began her career with the Rural Metro Fire Department as a reserve firefighter and EMT in 2000. During her tenure with the company, she has also served as a certified paramedic firefighter, wildland firefighter, crew boss, rescue diver, EMS captain, EMS chief and assistant fire chief.
“We are incredibly pleased to see Melissa step into this next role with Rural Metro,” said Brian Davis, National Fire Chief of Community Operations for Rural Metro Fire. “We are confident that she will bring many years of vision for the future to our Yuma operations.”
Hilpert shared that as she steps into her new role as Fire Chief, she wants to bring a renewed focus on public service, community engagement and volunteerism to the department.
“I am very passionate about keeping the service mindset. Our department exists to serve others. Sometimes when the shifts are long, and the work is particularly hard, we can lose focus of our mission, which is to put the needs of others ahead of our own,” Hilpert said. “I want community members to be able to feel a personal connection with the people that work in this department.”
She replaces former Fire Chief Tim Soule who recently took a position within the company in the Phoenix area.
Battalion Chief Joe Rivera was also promoted to the rank of Asst. Chief on Tuesday. Incidentally, he and Hilpert were hired by Rural Metro within months of one another.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to serve the community and doing everything I can for its residents,” Rivera said.
Rivera began his career with Rural Metro as a firefighter and EMT. Throughout the years he has served as wildland firefighter, Engineer and crew boss and EMS captain.
He is also currently a task force member of the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and oversees the 10 paramedics who are currently assigned to the ICU at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
