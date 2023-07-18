Crews save baby birds from shop fire
Rural Metro firefighters saved 14 baby birds from a shop fire Friday.
The agency responded to Julie Lane and Avenue B around 4 p.m., where crews found an approximately 10x14-foot shop with heavy flames and smoke showing.
According to Rural Metro, crews deployed hose lines and began extinguishing the fire.
Crews searched the shop and were able to save 14 baby quail birds from the building.
The fire was extinguished and crews remained on scene to ensure no hot spots remained.
No injuries reported, however, this fire is under investigation, Rural Metro noted.
Person injured after accident in canal
At approximately 4 p.m. Friday, Rural Metro Fire responded to a report of a vehicle in a canal near Z Fun Factory.
Upon arrival, crews found a single vehicle with heavy front end damage that had hit the side rail and jumped over a canal, Rural Metro said.
The single occupant was still in the vehicle and was quickly extricated and transported with moderate injuries. No other injuries were reported.
