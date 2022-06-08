Crews extinguish wheat field fire
Rural Metro Fire responded to a report of a brush fire at 11:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 24th Street and Avenue D.
Upon arrival, crews found a large wheat field on fire endangering other fields. Crews quickly deployed hose lines and were able to prevent any further spread of the fire.
During this fire, crews also responded to a haystack fully involved (not endangering anything) nearby. That fire was burned out and checked on throughout the night.
Crews remained on scene of the wheat field fire to ensure no hot spots remained.
No injuries were reported.
Rural Metro puts out brush fire
Rural Metro Fire responded to a report of brush on fire endangering a large shop in the area of Avenue 5E and Goldwater Drive at 6 p.m. Monday.
Arriving crews found a large amount of brush on fire behind and next to a large shop. Multiple hose lines were deployed and crews quickly extinguished the fire before it reached the inside of the shop.
Crews stayed on scene to ensure no hidden fire remained.
No injuries were reported.
Small fire inside garage extinguished
Rural Metro Fire responded to a report of a garage on fire in the area of 38th Street and Payson Drive at 4 p.m. Monday.
Upon arrival, crews found a single story home with smoke coming from the garage door. Crews quickly made entry into the garage and found heavy smoke inside. A small fire was located near the front of the garage and was quickly extinguished. Crews remained on scene to ensure no hidden fire remained.
No injuries were reported.
Four taken to YRMC after collision
Rural Metro Fire responded to a report of a vehicle collision in the area of County 12th Street and Avenue D at 12:30 a.m. Monday.
Crews found a two-vehicle t-bone type collision with one vehicle upside down in a nearby field. All patients were able to exit the vehicles without extrication.
Four patients were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with various injuries.