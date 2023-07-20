Rural Metro extinguishes fire at waste facility

Rural Metro Fire put out a fire at SYDCOL, a waste processing facility, on Tuesday night.
The agency reported that firefighters responded to the fire at Engler Avenue and 13th Street at about 8 p.m. and found several containers of flammable liquids on fire.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and kept it from spreading to the building. No injuries were reported, and the fire is currently under investigation.
SYDCOL president Chuck Templer, in a statement, said that the fire did not involve any hazardous materials or cause any environmental issues, “a testament to the safeguards in place at our facility.” He added that Rural Metro did an “excellent job” extinguishing the fire.
Templer is seeking a Yuma County permit to allow the facility, which is located at 2264 E. 13th St., outside the Yuma city limits, to handle, temporarily store and transport hazardous waste.
The permit request has drawn significant protest from local officials and community members, with opponents raising concerns about the proximity to residential areas, agricultural fields, athletic fields and popular shopping areas. A petition at SaveYuma.org had nearly reached 4,000 signatures on Wednesday afternoon.
“SYDCOL has been operating in Yuma and Yuma County for more than 18 years and this is the first fire at its waste consolidation operation. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and started after SYDCOL’s facility was closed,” Templer said in the statement.
“It is worth noting that none of the waste being consolidated for transport at SYDCOL’s Yuma County facility is combustible without a separate ignition source.
“The fire comes as SYDCOL is seeking a Special Use Permit to expand its operation. That request has drawn significant unfounded accusations against the company and the men and women who operate it. As a result, SYDCOL will be increasing security at the facility in an abundance of caution.”
Templer also expressed gratitude to the Rural Metro Fire Department “for their quick work in putting out the fire, and we await their determination as to the cause of the fire. We are also very grateful that no firefighters, SYDCOL employees, or anyone else was injured.”
While AA SYDCOL LLC is the formal business name, Syd-Cole Properties is the landowner.