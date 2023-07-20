Rural Metro extinguishes fire at waste facility

A fire that ignited Tuesday at the SYDCOL waste management facility at 2264 E. 13th St. is under investigation by the Rural Metro Fire Department.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF RURAL METRO

Rural Metro Fire put out a fire at SYDCOL, a waste processing facility, on Tuesday night.

The agency reported that firefighters responded to the fire at Engler Avenue and 13th Street at about 8 p.m. and found several containers of flammable liquids on fire.

