The Rural Metro Fire Department is now also partnering with the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) for its Dogs Day Out program, which gives dogs a break from shelter life while they wait for their “furever homes.”
The first participant, said spokesperson Jessica Mendoza, was a 5-year-old Blue Heeler mix named Hermit, who had been at the HSOY since May 15, after being picked up as a stray.
“I just received an update that he was adopted on Sunday,” Mendoza said.
Mendoza explained that the Dog Day Out program, which is run by the HSOY, is open to the public and allows anyone over the age of 18 to check out a dog for a few hours a day.
Outings can be anything from going to the river, taking walk, visiting places in the community, hanging out at the park, or just cuddling on the couch.
The program is intended to help give shelter dogs a break from the stresses of shelter life, which can be loud, unfamiliar and sometimes scary.
Mendoza said she came across the program while scrolling through social media one day and thought it was a great way to help dogs get adopted.
“Rural Metro is always looking for ways to give back to the community, and this is another way that we could help,” Mendoza said. “It is also a great way to show the dogs off to potential new owners.”
During his day with Rural Metro, Hermit, who wore a neon yellow harness and leash that said “Adopt me,” visited most of the company’s fire stations, spent time at the dispatch center and went to Starbuck’s for a ‘puppucino,’ which is a small cup filled with whip cream.
“He got so many belly rubs from the Captain at station 8 that he nearly fell over asleep while getting them,” Mendoza said. “Hermit was so happy and exhausted at the end of the day that he actually did fall asleep in the car on the way back to the shelter.”
Mendoza took pictures of Hermit’s day out and posted them on the company’s Facebook page to help spread the word that he was available for adoption. She also filled out a report card about what they did and how well he behaved.
“I would say his general attitude is that he is just happy to be around people,” Mendoza said.
The program was such a success that Rural Metro plans to host a Dog Day Out every few weeks, with the next one already being scheduled for Aug. 6.
“It only takes a day out of our time once a month, which is the least we can do,” Mendoza said.
Rural Metro’s firefighters also benefit from the Dog Day Out program.
Mendoza explained that sometimes firefighters respond to traumatic calls, so its nice to have an excited and happy dog, with its tail wagging, there to greet them when they get back to the station.
She called the program a win-win for everyone involved: dogs, firefighters and the HSOY.
