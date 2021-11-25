While the COVID-19 pandemic has left people feeling overwhelmed and isolated over the past 18 months, the holidays present an opportunity to gather with friends and family to celebrate.
However, Rural Metro Fire is encouraging Yuma residents to reconsider their holiday plans.
“Unfortunately, we are still in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Fire Chief Tim Soule, of the Rural Metro Fire in Yuma. “It is important that when making plans for your household, you consider how you can best keep your friends, family and community healthy and safe.”
Rural Metro Fire offers these tips for planning a fun and safe holiday celebration:
- Gather virtually. In-person gatherings with family or friends from different households pose a big risk. Instead, host a holiday celebration digitally.
- Host a household celebration. Rather than inviting guests to your home this holiday, opt to just celebrate with members of your household.
- If you do decide to invite guests to your holiday celebration, Rural Metro Fire recommends taking as many precautions as possible.
- Protect those not eligible for vaccination. Young children and select groups are not eligible for vaccination due to their age or underlying health conditions. Protect friends or family members in these groups by getting vaccinated and using precaution when inviting guests to your home.
- Evaluate the risk. If you or a member of your family are not yet vaccinated, or you have children who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, you should reconsider hosting a gathering. Also, reconsider your plans if you reside in an area currently experiencing a surge in cases, will be traveling to a high-risk community, or have invited guests from a high-risk community.
- Limit the number of attendees. By keeping your guest list small, you allow people to maintain 6ft of social distance. Also consider the habits of those you are inviting. Individuals who do not consistently adhere to social distancing guidelines, mask use, handwashing and other preventative behaviors pose a greater risk to you and your family.
- Opt for outdoors. If the weather permits, host your celebration outdoors and ask guests to observe social distancing and mask use guidelines.
- Increase ventilation. If you must host guests in your home, open the windows and doors or place central air and heating systems on continuous circulation and wear well-fitting masks over your nose and mouth.
- Discourage direct contact and encourage handwashing. Guests should be discouraged from shaking hands or hugging and encouraged to practice frequent handwashing or hand sanitization.
- Limit your time together. The longer your gathering, the greater the risk. If exposed to someone with COVID-19, even with 6 feet of distance, for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more greatly increases your risk of contracting the virus and requires a period of self-isolation.
- Skip the potluck. Encourage your guests to bring their own food and drinks for members of their household. If you do decide to serve dinner, have one person be the designated server so that multiple people are not handling serving utensils.
If you plan on traveling this holiday season, consider these tips before departure:
- Get tested. If you are not fully vaccinated and will be traveling, get tested for COVID-19 1-3 days prior to departure.
- Wear a mask. Continue to practice mask-wearing while away from home; this includes while on public transportation, indoor settings and in crowded outdoor areas.
- Wash your hands. Practicing good hand hygiene with the use of hand sanitizer or soap and water will help prevent the spread of germs.
- Be aware of travel restrictions and quarantine requirements. If you will be traveling abroad, make sure you are aware of all airline and destination requirements related to travel, testing, and quarantine. Also make sure you are aware of all U.S. requirements for testing prior to returning to the United States.
- Use precaution when you return home. If you are not fully vaccinated, get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine for 7-days. If you are unable to get tested upon returning home, the CDC recommends a self-quarantine period of 10 days after travel.
- Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. Once you return home, pay close attention to how you are feeling. If you begin to develop symptoms of COVID-19, get tested immediately.
