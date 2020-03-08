From Sunday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 29, Rural/Metro Fire Department, Yuma Operations, responded to 297 calls for service.
• 6 Fire Responses
Including: 1 brush/urban-interface fire, 1 vehicle on fire in a driveway and other alarms.
• 25 Motor Vehicle Accidents
Including: 1 vehicle vs motorcyclist, 1 minivan that crashed into a house, 1 extrication and other alarms.
• 230 Emergency Medical Assignments
Including: 25 falls, 23 for breathing problems, 13 for air ambulance assistance, 11 for chest pain, 10 altered or decreased levels of consciousness, 8 for heart problems, 7 for abdominal pain, 7 for convulsions/seizures, 7 injured persons, 5 medical alarms, 5 overdoses/poisonings, 4 for diabetic problems, 4 strokes, 3 behavioral health emergencies, 3 for hemorrhage/lacerations, 3 for syncope (fainting), 3 unconscious patients, 2 assaults, 2 for back pain, 2 for head pain and other alarms
• 19 Mutual Aid Requests
Including: 10 EMS calls for AMR Imperial County, 4 EMS calls for Yuma Fire Department, 3 EMS calls for Wellton Fire/Tri-Valley, 1 Fire response for Imperial County Fire Department and 1 EMS call for San Luis Fire Department
• 17 Special Duty, Still Assignments and Public Aid
Including: 10 lift assists, 2 illegal burns, 1 animal rescue, 1 vehicle fire and other alarms