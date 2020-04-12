During the week of March 29 through April 4, Rural Metro Fire Department, Yuma Operations, responded to 269 calls for service, including:
• 5 Fire Responses
Including: 1 smoking water heater, 1 vehicle and RV on fire and other alarms.
• 15 Motor Vehicle Accidents
Including: 1 two vehicle collision and 1 single vehicle collision.
• 208 Emergency Medical Assignments
Including: 23 falls, 19 for breathing problems, 10 injured persons, 9 for chest pain, 6 for air ambulance assistance, 6 for overdoses/poisonings, 5 altered or decreased levels of consciousness, 5 for back pain, 5 for stroke, 4 for assault, 4 for diabetic problems, 4 for man down, 4 unconscious persons, 3 for heart problems, 3 medical alarms, 3 syncope (fainting), 2 for head pain, 2 for heart problems, 2 for hemorrhage/lacerations and other alarms.
• 11 Mutual Aid Requests
Including: 8 EMS calls for AMR Imperial County, 1 EMS call or Wellton Fire/Tri-Valley, 1 EMS call for YPG Fire Department and 1 Brush Fire response for El Centro Fire Department.
• 30 Special Duty, Still Assignments and Public Aid
Including: 9 lift assists, 6 illegal burns, 4 snake removals, 2 for smell of smoke outside, 2 for smoke seen in the area, 1 truck leaking fluid and other alarms.