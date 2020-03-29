During the week of March 15-21, Rural Metro Fire Department, Yuma Operations, responded to 294 calls for service, including:
• 9 Fire Responses
Including: 1 home cooking fire, 1 home gas leak, 1 storage shed on fire and other alarms.
• 24 Motor Vehicle Accidents
Including: 1 head on collision, 2 single vehicle rollovers, 1 vehicle versus dumpster and various other alarms.
• 220 Emergency Medical Assignments
Including: 21 falls, 19 for breathing problems, 16 for chest pain, 14 injured persons, 9 for air ambulance assistance, 8 altered or decreased levels of consciousness, 5 for abdominal pain, 5 unconscious patients, 5 for convulsions/seizures, 4 cardiac arrests, 4 behavioral health emergencies, 4 strokes, 3 for diabetic problems, 3 for head pain, 3 for heart problems, 3 for hemorrhage/lacerations, 3 medical alarms, 3 for syncope (fainting), 1 allergic reaction, 1 animal bite, 1 assault, 1 for back pain, 1 man down, 1 water rescue and other alarms
• 22 Mutual Aid Requests
Including: 19 EMS calls for AMR Imperial County and 3 EMS calls for Wellton Fire/Tri-Valley
• 19 Special Duty, Still Assignments and Public Aid
Including: 9 lift assists, 2 illegal burns, several good intent calls and other alarms