Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department helped build a much-needed wheelchair ramp for a Yuma-area resident recently.
“Acts of public service like this speak volumes about our team members and their mission to care for the world at a moment’s notice,” said Rural Metro Fire Chief Timothy Soule. “Our team members took it upon themselves to coordinate the donations of all the materials, and then they constructed the ramp themselves.”
Having responded to the home several times over the past few months to complete lift assists, Battalion Chief Jeff Woodruff and Fire Captain Aaron Mikolic realized something needed to be done.
The house was not equipped with a proper wheelchair ramp. In an effort to help the resident regain their independence and make their home safer, Woodruff and Mikolic, along with other members of the fire department, took it upon themselves to build a wheelchair ramp.
The materials to build the ramp were donated by Foxworth-Gallbraith Lumber Company.